close
Sensex (-0.04%)
65998.48 -26.48
Nifty (-0.05%)
19665.55 -9.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.49%)
5786.45 + 28.50
Nifty Midcap (-0.01%)
40403.20 -2.50
Nifty Bank (-0.29%)
44638.40 -127.70
Heatmap

China's top diplomat calls on US to host 'cooperative' APEC summit

US President Joe Biden has sought to create alliances and partnerships with other democratic countries to build a more unified response to China's growing geopolitical influence

China Flag

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

AP Beijing
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2023 | 2:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

China's foreign minister called on the US on Tuesday to do what it can to host a cooperative meeting of Asia-Pacific leaders in November, criticising those who seek to play up a confrontation between democracy and authoritarianism.
Wang Yi said the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco in November should promote cooperation rather than provoke confrontation, and said the U.S. should show fairness and inclusiveness to create better conditions for a smooth meeting.
We should ... oppose advocating for democracy versus authoritarianism' and imposing our own values and models on others, he said at the launch of a government report on its proposals for what it calls a global community of shared future.
US President Joe Biden has sought to create alliances and partnerships with other democratic countries to build a more unified response to China's growing geopolitical influence. China is a one-party state that has been ruled by the Communist Party for more than 70 years.
China has been trying to position itself as a leader of less-developed nations, saying it offers an alternative to what it has long called Western hegemony.
The APEC meeting is widely seen as an opportunity for Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping to meet as the U.S. and China try to manage their rocky relationship if the Chinese leader attends.

Also Read

BRICS Sherpas exchange views on enhancement of strategic partnership

India, Canada trade ministers to review progress in talks regarding FTA

G20 Summit 2023: Here is what the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration states

India, Armenia, Iran hold 1st trilateral political consultations in Yerevan

Biden's economic diplomacy push with China sends high risk, low reward

America's poor math skills raise alarms over global competitiveness

India-Canada row will not impact military ties: Canadian Army Vice Chief

Researchers found the most intense heat wave ever registered- in Antarctica

Over 20 people die due to gas station explosion in Nagorno-Karabakh

Thai lawyer accused of insulting the king receives 4-year prison term

Xi skipped a recent Group of 20 leaders' meeting in India, and Wang gave a non-committal response when asked if Xi would go to APEC.
We are in communication with all parties and will make an official announcement in due course, he said.
In Hong Kong, a Chinese territory, leader John Lee said he has not received an invitation to APEC. Hong Kong is a member of the group, but the U.S. has banned him from entering the country since 2020 for his role in enforcing a national security law that has targeted pro-democracy activists.
According to APEC guidelines and protocol, the organizer should send an invitation to the leader of the respective economies," Lee said at his weekly media briefing. "I am still waiting for the invitation letter to be sent to me.
Wang stepped down as foreign minister at the end of last year and became the Communist Party's foreign policy chief. He returned as foreign minister in July, while retaining the more senior party position, after his successor, Qin Gang, was removed from office. The government still hasn't explained what brought about Qin's downfall.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : China US government APEC summit international diplomacy

First Published: Sep 26 2023 | 1:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesIIT Madras - Ericsson PartnerStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveRozgar MelaAsian Games 2023 LIVEUPSC NDA Result 2023 resultGold-Silver PriceAmazon Great Festival saleShark Tank season 3

Companies News

Bajaj Finance in talks with 4 investment banks to raise $800 mn-$1 bnShree Cement to raise up to Rs 700 cr via NCDs on private placement basis

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Humans of Bombay vs People of India: All you need to know about the caseKarnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon