Clerics in Pakistan urge President to reject bill against child marriage

Clerics in Pakistan urge President to reject bill against child marriage

Clerics in Pakistan have urged President Asif Ali Zardari not to sign a bill banning child marriage, calling it un-Islamic and a 'western conspiracy'

pakistan Flag

Photo: Shutterstock)

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 4:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Several clerics in Pakistan have appealed to President Asif Ali Zardari not to sign a contentious bill banning child marriage into law, according to a report by Dawn. The Islamabad Capital Territory Child Marriage Restraint Bill, 2025 - aimed at banning marriage under the age of 18 - was sent to the presidency on 27 May after being passed by both houses of the Parliament. 
 
However, the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) argued that declaring marriage under the age of 18 as rape contradicts Islamic law. CII is a constitutional body in Pakistan that provides legal guidance on Islamic matters to the government and Parliament. It was established in 1962 during Ayub Khan’s administration.
 
 
Clerics against legislation
 
Denouncing the legislation, Maulana Jalaluddin, a CII member and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) representative, argued that the Bill is contrary to the values of our society and our traditions. JUI (F) is an Islamic fundamentalist party which is active in Pakistani politics.
 
He said the Bill was a “western conspiracy” to damage the family system and claimed it was passed in secrecy without being reviewed by the CII. Maulana Jalaluddin insisted that no legislative body could override the Quran and Sunnah. He warned President Zardari that signing the Bill could cause societal unrest and urged him to stop it from becoming law.

Pakistani legislators back anti-child marriage law
 
The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) lawmaker Sharmila Faruqi, who introduced the Bill in the National Assembly, rejected the religious objections. She said the issue should be addressed from a human rights viewpoint. Referring to a 2022 ruling by the Federal Shariat Court, she noted that the state has the authority to set a minimum age for marriage.
 
Senator Sherry Rehman asked the CII to review its position in light of practices in other Muslim countries, many of which recognise 18 as the age of maturity.
 
Bone of contention
 
The Islamabad Capital Territory Child Marriage Restraint Bill, 2025 has triggered a major controversy in Pakistan with religious fundamentalists demanding that it be halted, warning that bypassing the CII could harm the social fabric. However, a majority of senators, including those from PTI, voted in favour of Senator Sherry Rehman’s motion to move the bill forward in the Upper House, rejecting the proposal to consult the CII.

Topics : Pakistan Child Marriage Pakistan government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2025 | 4:56 PM IST

