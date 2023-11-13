Sensex (-0.50%)
64933.87 -325.58
Nifty (-0.42%)
19443.55 -82.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6300.60 + 15.65
Nifty Midcap (0.07%)
41009.70 + 26.85
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
43891.25 -105.40
Heatmap

Cleverly replaces Braverman as UK Home Secy, ex-PM Cameron gets a comeback

Cameron served as the UK Prime Minister from 2010 to 2016 and Leader of the Conservative Party from 2005 to 2016

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron leaves Number 10 Downing Street in London

Britain's ex-Prime Minister David Cameron

Press Trust of India London
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 5:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday sacked his Indian-origin Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, and replaced her with James Cleverly, while former premier David Cameron, in an unusual move, is back in the frontline government as the new Foreign Secretary.
Braverman was sacked as Sunak began a Cabinet reshuffle in the morning, days after it emerged that a controversial newspaper article attacking the Metropolitan Police was published without clearance from her boss, according to reports coming out from Downing Street.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The 43-year-old Goan-origin Cabinet minister has been replaced by Cleverly, 54, who moves from his portfolio of Foreign Secretary on the day he was scheduled for talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, currently on a five-day official visit to the UK.
It remains to be seen how those bilateral meetings will now pan out as former British prime minister Cameron, 57, is back in the frontline government as the new Foreign Secretary. Cameron, who is no longer an MP in the House of Commons, will have to be appointed to the House of Lords to meet the parliamentary protocol.
Cameron served as the UK Prime Minister from 2010 to 2016 and Leader of the Conservative Party from 2005 to 2016.
"While I have been out of front-line politics for the last seven years, I hope that my experience - as Conservative Leader for eleven years and Prime Minister for six - will assist me in helping the prime minister," Cameron said in his first comments after being appointed as the foreign secretary.
Sunak's Cabinet reshuffle is expected to throw up many surprises following the sacking of Braverman, who released a brief statement to say: "It has been the greatest privilege of my life to serve as home secretary. I will have more to say in due course."

Braverman has repeatedly courted controversy in her senior UK Cabinet role, most recently by accusing the Met Police of playing favourites when tackling aggressive Israel-Gaza protests in an article in The Times'.
Sunak had been under pressure from sections of his Conservative Party as well as faced attacks from the Opposition for allowing her to continue in her job after she went ahead with the article in a perceived breach of the ministerial code.

Also Read

Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit

G20 Summit 2023: UK PM Rishi Sunak shares his vision for UK-India relations

Stats Alert: Warner breaks Tendulkar's record of most centuries as opener

World Cup 2023: David Warner equals Virat Kohli record during AUS-PAK game

Ashes 5th Test: McGrath gives verdict on David Warner's last Test match

Chinese experts sound alert on relapse of Covid-19 during winter season

Nepal bans Chinese app TikTok, cites negative effects on social harmony

EU nations condemn Hamas for use of hospitals, civilians as 'human shields'

China lends over $21 bn more than previously thought to Pakistan: Report

Israel produced record 220 million eggs in October despite war with Hamas

Our brave police officers deserve the thanks of every decent citizen for their professionalism in the face of violence and aggression from protesters and counter-protesters in London yesterday. That multiple officers were injured doing their duty is an outrage, Braverman said in a statement on Sunday evening following far-right violence during the protests over the weekend.
The sick, inflammatory and, in some cases, clearly criminal chants, placards and paraphernalia openly on display at the march mark a new low. Antisemitism and other forms of racism together with the valorising of terrorism on such a scale is deeply troubling, she said.
However, her intervention in support of the police may have come a little too late to save her job in the end.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rishi Sunak David Cameron UK govt

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 5:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTorrent Power Share PriceND vs NZ Semi FinalVirat KohliAyodhya DeepotsavSalman Khan | Tiger 3World Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Remote villages in Rajasthan to have polling stations for the first timeG Kishan Reddy hits out at Telangana govt over Hyderabad godown fire

World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli named captain of Cricket Australia's Team of World Cup 2023Virender Sehwag, Aravinda de Silva, Edulji inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

India News

Ayodhya sets new Guinness world record, light up over 22 lakh diyasIndian Railways cancels train operations on Nilgiri Mountain Rail route

Economy News

Manufacturing accelerates in Q2, likely to sustain in FY24: Ficci studyPalm and sun oil imports rise to record highs on rebound in consumption
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon