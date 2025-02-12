Business Standard

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 | 07:19 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / CME Group's profit rises in Q4 as hedging demand lifts trading volume

CME Group's profit rises in Q4 as hedging demand lifts trading volume

Market volatility remained high in the quarter due to tensions in the Middle East, uncertainty around US President Donald Trump's policies and the Federal Reserve's interest-rate cuts

chicago mercantile Exchange, cme group, exchange operator

Image: Wikimedia Commons

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 7:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Exchange operator CME Group reported a higher fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by increased hedging activity by investors looking to mitigate risks from geopolitical and economic uncertainty. 
Market volatility remained high in the quarter due to tensions in the Middle East, uncertainty around US President Donald Trump's policies and the Federal Reserve's interest-rate cuts. 
Trading volumes at exchanges tend to jump during periods of heightened uncertainty as clients increase their hedging activities.
CME, which owns and runs several markets where futures and options are traded, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and New York Mercantile Exchange, saw its total Average Daily Volume (ADV) rise marginally from a year earlier to 25.5 million contracts. 
 
Non-US ADV climbed 5 per cent to 7.6 million contracts in the fourth quarter, compared to the year-ago period. 

Also Read

OpenAi

OpenAI says it does not use Indian media groups' content to train ChatGPT

Pakistan vs South Africa live updates

PAK vs SA live score, ODI Tri-series 2025: South Africa set 353-run target for Pakistan

India vs England 3rd ODI live score updates and full scorecard

IND vs ENG LIVE UPDATES, 3rd ODI: Kuldeep gets his first as dangerous Tom Banton departs

Modi, Narendra Modi, Emmanuel Macron, Emmanuel

LIVE news updates: PM Modi departs for US after wrapping up France visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers a speech during the plenary session of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Summit at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, February 11, 2025.

Modi, Macron expect Indian student count in France to reach 10,000 in 2025

Ongoing tensions in the Middle East and Trump's comments around production boosts in the US have increased volatility in commodity and energy markets, helping CME's energy ADV to jump 16.7 per cent to 2.5 million contracts. 
"With volume growth across every asset class, we hit new records in interest rates, including US Treasury and SOFR complexes, as well as in agricultural, foreign exchange and metals markets," said CME's CEO Terry Duffy in a statement. 
Clearing and transaction fees, from which CME makes most of its revenue, edged up nearly 4 per cent to $1.23 billion. Its total revenue rose about 6 per cent to $1.53 billion in the fourth quarter. 
Net profit attributable to the common shareholders of CME stood at $863.7 million, or $2.40 per share, in the three months ended December 31, compared with $804.3 million, or $2.24 per share, a year ago. 
CME's shares, which gained a little over 10 per cent in 2024, were up marginally in trading before the bell. 

More From This Section

Israel Flag, Israel

Israeli military calls up reservists as Gaza ceasefire tensions rise

Donald Trump, Trump

From Google to Target, US cos drop diversity policies after Trump's order

imf

IMF praises Pakistan PM's actions to strengthen economy through reforms

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

MSCI drops more Chinese stocks from indexes despite market rebound

Mark Zuckerberg

I was nearly sentenced to death for blasphemy in Pakistan: Mark Zuckerberg

Topics : CME group bitcoin future CME Group Q4 Results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 7:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEpak vs sa live scoreCBSE board exams 2025 FAQStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDisney+ Hotstar down in IndiaIND vs ENG LIVE UPDATESBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon