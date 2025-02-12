Business Standard

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 | 04:05 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / MSCI drops more Chinese stocks from indexes despite market rebound

MSCI drops more Chinese stocks from indexes despite market rebound

Among other notable changes, MSCI removed 11 stocks from the MSCI Korea Index while adding none. It culled nine from Japan and added one

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital(Photo: Shutterstock)

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 4:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Abhishek Vishnoi
   
MSCI Inc. further trimmed Chinese stocks from its global benchmarks, underscoring the market’s diminishing appeal among investors despite a recent rebound.
 
The index compiler will axe 20 stocks from the MSCI China Index, following more than 200 removals last year. Eight new constituents will be added. The changes, effective after the close on Feb. 28, will also apply to the MSCI All Country World Index.
 
The quarterly revision comes at a crucial time for Chinese stocks. Optimism over DeepSeek’s artificial intelligence prowess has helped drive a bull run in tech shares, offsetting concern over Donald Trump’s tariff blow. While the MSCI China Index has rebounded about 15 per cent since a January low, questions remain over the AI-driven rally’s sustainability. 
MSCI drops more Chinese stocks from indexes despite market rebound
 
                                     
The reduced weightings extend a yearslong trend, which saw Chinese stocks lose their dominance in global portfolios to emerging market rivals India and Taiwan. 

Also Read

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland Q3 results: PAT up 35% to Rs 820 cr, revenue at Rs 11,995 cr

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news update: PM Modi, Macron jointly inaugurate India's new consulate in France's Marseille

Pakistan vs South Africa live updates

PAK vs SA live score, ODI Tri-series 2025: Afridi gets de Zorzi; 50 up for the Proteas

result, q1, q2, q3, q4

Patel Engineering Q3 results: Net profit grows 14.5% to Rs 80 crore

India vs England 3rd ODI live score updates and full scorecard

IND vs ENG LIVE UPDATES, 3rd ODI: Gill departs after brilliant 112; India 3 down

 
Most of the Chinese stocks slated for removal this time are tied to the healthcare industry, including Asymchem Laboratories Tianjin Co., Bloomage Biotechnology Corp., Cathay Biotech Inc. and Jointown Pharmaceutical Group Co.  
 
Among other notable changes, MSCI removed 11 stocks from the MSCI Korea Index while adding none. It culled nine from Japan and added one.  
 

More From This Section

Mark Zuckerberg

I was nearly sentenced to death for blasphemy in Pakistan: Mark Zuckerberg

Softbank

SoftBank posts loss of $2.4 bn in Q3 on fall in 'Vision Fund' valuations

NIssan

Hon Hai offers Renault a lifeline, says open to buying its stake in Nissan

satellite rocket space

Could China's Spacesail dethrone Elon Musk's Starlink? All you need to know

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump admin battles employee lawsuit to block dismantling of USAID

Topics : MSCI Index Adani Transmission MSCI indices MSCI EM index MSCI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 4:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEpak vs sa live scoreCBSE board exams 2025 FAQStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDisney+ Hotstar down in IndiaIND vs ENG LIVE UPDATESBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon