Top 5 Christmas movies of 2023 to watch this winter with your family

Christmas is on its way, and if you are a movie geek, here are the top 5 movies which you can watch on different OTT platforms. Check the list below

The Archies

The Archies

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 5:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Winter is here, and Christmas is just a few days away. If you hate to put your toe out of a quilt, then we have a collection of 5 best Christmas movies that you can watch with your family.

There are different collections of stories, which you can adorn with the season's magic. There are different genres of movies from thrilling, exciting, and entertaining movies, which you can watch with your family. 
5 best Christmas movies to watch

Christmas As Usual

'Christmas As Usual' is a Netflix movie, directed by Petter Holmsen. The movie depicts that love knows no boundaries for Thea and Jashan. You can watch the story of a newly engaged couple as they embark on their inaugural holiday together, and the movie adds an interesting twist to the festivals. The movie stars Ida Ursin-Holm, Kanan Gill, and Marit Andreassen in pivotal roles.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Archies

Zoya Akhtar's directorial and recently released movie 'The Archies' could be a good addition to this year's Christmas watch. The story of the movie will take you on a journey in 1960s India, where Archie and the gang grapple with friendship, love and the future of Riverdale. Against all these things Christmas, the movie explores the intricacies of relationships and friendship of the Anglo-Indian community in a North Indian coming-of-age movie. The movie stars all the newcomers like Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Khushi Kapoor, Dot, Vedang Raina, and Mihir Ahuja.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Candy Cane Lane

Another good movie to watch during Christmas is 'Candy Cane Lane' , a Christmas movie directed by Reginald Hudlin and the movie is written by Kelly Younger. The movie revolves around a neighbourhood's Christmas decorating contest, which will take you to a hilarious turn. The movie stars Eddie Murphy, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Jillian Bell in pivotal roles.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Best Christmas Ever

Best Christmas Ever is a romantic comedy movie about Jackie and her best friend. The movie takes unexpected turns of events when Charlotte finds herself in his BFF Jackie's footsteps. To prove to Jackie that his life is not as perfect as it seems, Charlotte almost spoils Christmas. The movie is directed by Mary Lambert and the movie stars Heather Graham, Brandy Norwood, Matt Cedeno and Jason Biggs in pivotal roles.

Where to watch: Netflix

Dashing Through the Snow

This is another great movie to watch this Christmas. The movie revolves around a social worker for the Atlanta police department who goes on a Christmas adventure, along with her separated daughter. In the movie, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Teyonah Parris and Lil Rel Howery are in pivotal roles. The movie was directed by Tim Story. The movie was released on November 17, 2023. 

Where to watch: Disney+ 
First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 5:26 PM IST

