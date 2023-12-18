Sensex (    %)
                        
Merry Christmas 2023: History, Importance, Traditions, Common Rituals

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 8:07 PM IST

Christmas is the most delightful season as the festival is one of the most expected celebrations celebrated globally. Wherever you look, Christmas trees and shimmering lights lighten up the surroundings. The aroma of delectable Christmas cakes permeates the air, and the anticipation of opening presents adds to the festive spirit.
Christmas has a mystical capacity to draw out the best in us, and it's everything for the most endearing reasons. Below, we investigate a few captivating insights concerning our beloved season that you must be aware of.
Christmas: The history

Christmas is observed on December 25 to celebrate Jesus Christ's birth. As per the new testament, Jesus was born in Bethlehem to Joseph and Mary.
The month and date of his introduction to the world are not known, however, early-to-mid-fourth century, the Western Christian Church had put Christmas on December 25. This date was subsequently carried on around the world. In 1870, the US proclaimed Christmas a government holiday. 

Christmas: Common rituals

In the approach of Christmas, individuals frequently go house to house in little gatherings singing carols. This adds to the bubbly cheer. Decorations are very central to the celebration of Christmas. Individuals love doing up their homes, even workplaces, with wreaths, candy sticks, holly, mistletoe and stockings.
Naturally, a Christmas tree, whether large or small, with bright ornaments is a must. Wearing their best, adherents additionally go to 12 midnight at chapels just before Christmas.
Numerous people and places of worship set up a nativity scene, portraying the introduction of Christ. A manger or barn is reproduced, and there are figures addressing Joseph, Mary and child Jesus. They are normally encircled by angels, the biblical Magi, shepherds, and creatures like a donkey, bull and camels.

Christmas: The treat

If there is a festival, there will undoubtedly be delicious food available. Because of the abundance of gingerbread, cookies, plum cakes, marzipan, rum balls, and candies at Christmas, the dessert quotient is high. Stand by, there's something else like Dodol, guava cheese, and bebinca are also popular this time of year.

During Christmas, roast chicken, pork and beef curries, vindaloo, sorpotel, mutton stew, mince pie, and duck roast are among the most frequently prepared Indian dishes. Many likewise love matching the festive feast with home-made wines.

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 8:07 PM IST

