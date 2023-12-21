Sensex (    %)
                        
Christmas 2023: Know the importance of lighting candles on Christmas

Christmas candles carry seasonal cheer into the home and lighting the candles has extraordinary significance. Christmas candles are also symbolic of the Light from Heaven during the winter evenings

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 1:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Christmas, a period of delight, love, and custom, carries with it a plenty of traditions that differ across cultures and locales. One such ageless practice that resounds with the auspiciousness and joyful aura of the season is the lighting of candles.
 
Beyond the sparkling embellishments and twinkling lights, the gentle shine of candles holds an extraordinary spot in the hearts of many, summoning a feeling of nostalgia and spirituality.
Lighting Candles in Christmas: History 

The connection among Christmas and candles goes back to the middle ages, as documented in the Bible. Numerous Christians stick to this practice as an approach to honoring the day of Jesus' birth. 
 
The act of lighting candles on Christmas Eve represents the Star of Bethlehem, which directed the Magi to the trough where the infant was born.

Lighting Candles on Christmas: Importance

The commencement of Christmas window candles can be traced back to colonial times and has been likely to have different interpretations. In this era, the presence of an illuminated candle in a window usually indicated the availability of shelter and food, signalling that a building or residence was welcoming to visitors.

Historical records recommend an association with Irish Catholics during the time of Penal Regulations, where families would display a candle to indicate to priests that a protected shelter was available. 
 
Indeed, even today, in Colonial Williamsburg, an esteemed vacation spot, the custom of showing candles in the windows of its historic buildings continues, giving proper respect to the historical act of involving candles as an inviting symbol, as per Southern Living.

Light of Christ

In Christianity, Jesus is usually referred to as the "Light of the World." The demonstration of lighting candles during Christmas is an emblematic approach to inviting the profound presence of Christ into homes and hearts.
 
The delicate sparkle of candlelight helps believers to remember the message of trust and salvation that the birth of Jesus brings, dispersing darkness both literally and metaphorically.

Feeling of Lighting candles in Christmas

Beyond the religious setting, the practice of lighting candles during Christmas makes a feeling of holiness and sacredness. The soft lighting creates an atmosphere of peace and reflection, whether it is part of a candlelit church service, a family get-together, or a quiet moment of reflection.

Many find comfort and connection during the Christmas season through the custom of lighting candles, making a sacred space for contemplation and appreciation.

LinkedIN Icon