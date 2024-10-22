Business Standard
Comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas dazzles in skies across world, here's how to see it

The social media has been flooded with the breathtaking pictures of the Comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas, leaving astronomers and skywatchers in awe

Aol.com (Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS is pictured Friday from Lake Hudson Recreation Area south of Clayton.)

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 3:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Is it too late to observe comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS (C/2023 A3)? Though it's not as bright as it was on October 12, it can still be seen with the naked eye post-sunset. 

According to TheSkyLive.com, the comet reached its closest to Earth on October 12 within a distance of around 44 million miles.

The comet is fading and shrinking after being visible in twilight for the last two weeks, still, the comet is relatively brighter thanks to the true darkness. However, it is now being affected by moonlight from the waning Hunter's Supermoon.
 

According to Nasa, the comet is termed as 'the comet of the century' and possibly the brightest comet of 2024. Experts believe that it won't return in our lifetime, as its lifecycle revolves around an 80,000-year trip around the sun. 

How to find comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS today, Tuesday, Oct. 22?

  • Position: west, 49 degrees from the sun in Ophiuchus
  • Time: from 60 minutes after sunset where you are until about 22:00 local time
  • Magnitude: +2.4
  • Comet’s distance from the sun: 70 million miles (112 million kilometres)
  • Comet’s distance from Earth: 62 million miles (100 million kilometres)

Today, October 22, the comet will be visible high above the western horizon from around 60 minutes post sunset which will set in the next three hours later. 

Astronomers across the world marvelled at the bright ball of light streaking through the sky with a monstrous tail of light following it. The rare spectacle was captured by astrophotographers around the world who shared the breathtaking images of the comet on social media. 

Where to see the comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS tonight?

The visibility of the comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS will be tough due to light-polluted night skies. So, it is advisable to go somewhere that looks dark on a light pollution map with a western horizon free from the glare of a city. 

The magnitude of the Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS is +3 making it technically visible in a dark sky. One will almost certainly need binoculars or a small telescope to see it. Another way to witness the comet is through a camera or a smartphone; a long exposure image helping to view it more closely.

When will it be seen in India?

The rare astronomical event of Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS) made its appearance over India, which is a once in a lifetime sight. First discovered by observatories in China and South Africa in January 2023, it last came near earth around 80,000 years ago and its return is creating a spectacular view for all the skygazers. 

The comet was closest to the sun on September 28th and since then it is continuously moving towards us. Interested people in India can witness the once-in-a-lifetime celestial event between October 12 and 24, but experts say that the best time is anytime between October 14 to 22, 2024. 

People who live in eastern India can witness the event just before sunrise, while those in western India should gaze for around 45 to 50 minutes post-sunset. People can witness the comet with the naked eye as a fuzzy, shiny ball, with the help of binoculars or a small telescope revealing the stunning long and bright tail. 

This is reportedly one of the brightest comets seen in the last 10 years. Astrophotographers from clear-sky regions such as Ladakh, Nainital, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Telangana captured the images of this rare event. 

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 3:53 PM IST

