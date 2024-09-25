Business Standard
Committed to engaging constructively with workers union: Starbucks CEO

Committed to engaging constructively with workers union: Starbucks CEO

In his Tuesday letter, Niccol also reiterated his commitment to creating a "great work environment" at the stores, and added that the company "values" direct relations with workers

Brian Niccol

"If our partners choose to be represented, I am committed to making sure we engage constructively and in good faith with the union and the partners it represents," Niccol wrote Image: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 10:23 AM IST

Starbucks' new CEO Brian Niccol said in a letter on Tuesday that he "deeply respects" the right of the coffee chain's workers to choose to be represented by a union, and that he was committed to "engage constructively."
 
Starbucks continues contract negotiations with the Workers United union this week. The session would be the first with Niccol at the helm after a surprise CEO change by the company last month.
 
Niccol's remarks come in response to a letter addressed to him by 298 baristas who are bargaining delegates from the union.
 
 
Earlier this month, Niccol said in an open letter that he would work to improve coffeehouse culture at the chain's stores in the United States and plans to spend time in stores meeting with suppliers and partners to make improvements.
 
In his Tuesday letter, Niccol also reiterated his commitment to creating a "great work environment" at the stores, and added that the company "values" direct relations with workers.
 
"If our partners choose to be represented, I am committed to making sure we engage constructively and in good faith with the union and the partners it represents," Niccol wrote.
 
Starbucks began negotiations with Workers United in April on a "foundational framework" to guide collective bargaining in the U.S. The union's bargaining delegation represents more than 10,500 partners across over 490 stores.
 

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 10:23 AM IST

