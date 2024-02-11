Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Confident on global economic outlook despite uncertainties: IMF's Georgieva

'While uncertainties are still high, we can be a bit more confident about the economic outlook, because the global economy has been surprisingly resilient,' she said in the speech

IMF chief, Kristalina Georgieva

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva (Photo: Bloomberg)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2024 | 3:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, said on Sunday she was confident about the economic outlook despite uncertainties around war and geopolitics as the global economy has remained resilient.
 
In a speech at the World Governments Summit in Dubai, Georgieva said the IMF would publish a paper on Monday that shows phasing out explicit energy subsidies could save $336 billion in the Middle East, equivalent to the economies of Iraq and Libya combined.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
She added that in addition to savings, eliminating regressive energy subsidies "discourages pollution, and helps improve social spending," in a copy of the speech published on the IMF website.
 
In its latest regional economic update published last month, the IMF revised its GDP growth forecast for the Middle East and North Africa region downwards to 2.9% this year, due in part to short term oil production cuts.
 
"While uncertainties are still high, we can be a bit more confident about the economic outlook, because the global economy has been surprisingly resilient," she said in the speech.
 
Speaking about the conflict in Gaza, Georgieva warned of widening consequences.
 
"This exceptionally uncertain moment compounds the challenges of economies that are still recovering from previous shocks. And further widening of the conflict would aggravate the economic harm," she said.
 

Also Read

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

G20 Summit: IMF Chairman Georgieva receives traditional welcome in Delhi

WATCH: IMF chief Georgieva shakes a leg with folk dancers at Delhi Airport

World Bank slashes 2023 growth forecast for East Asia and Pacific to 5%

S&P Global hikes India's FY24 GDP growth forecast by 40 bps to 6.4%

Totally up for the fight to win UK general election: PM Rishi Sunak

Imran Khan's party-backed independents lead in final tally in Pak elections

Pak parties intensify efforts to form coalition govt after split verdict

King Charles III thanks public for support after cancer diagnosis

Iran marks 45th anniversary of Islamic Revolution as tensions escalate

Topics : IMF IMF on global growth Kristalina Georgieva GDP growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2024 | 3:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayArticle 370 TrailerLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBharat Ratna AwardHappy Chocolate Day 2024Zomato Share PriceICC U19 World Cup 2024 FinalBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon