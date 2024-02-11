Sensex (    %)
                        
Pak parties intensify efforts to form coalition govt after split verdict

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the results of 264 out of 265 contested seats

Pakistan

Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India Islamabad
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

Political parties in Pakistan on Sunday intensified their efforts for the formation of a coalition government after it became clear that the cash-strapped country faced a hung Parliament after general elections.
The general elections were held on Thursday, but the unusual delay in the announcement of results vitiated the atmosphere as several parties cried foul play and some resorted to protests.
Former prime minister and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif received the backing of the powerful Pakistan Army on Saturday for his call for a unity government to pull Pakistan out of its current difficulties.
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the results of 264 out of 265 contested seats.
The result of NA 88 was withheld by the ECP due to complaints of fraud and it would be announced after redressing the grievances of the aggrieved. Election to one seat was postponed after the death of a candidate.

