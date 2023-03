RIL, 10 other firms bag 39,600 MW solar capacity order under PLI scheme

As many as 11 companies, including Indosol, Reliance and First Solar, have bagged solar photovoltaic manufacturing projects of a total 39,600 MW capacity under the second tranche of the production-linked incentive scheme of the government.

The government has allocated a total capacity of 39,600 MW of domestic Solar PV module manufacturing capacity to 11 companies, with a total outlay of Rs 14,007 crore under the Production Linked Incentive Scheme for High-Efficiency Solar PV Modules (Tranche-II), a power ministry statement said.

The ministry said that manufacturing capacity totalling 7,400 MW is expected to become operational by October 2024, 16,800 MW capacity by April 2025 and the balance 15,400 MW capacity by April 2026.

The Tranche-II is expected to bring in an investment of Rs 93,041 crore. It will also generate a total of 1,01,487 jobs with 35,010 getting direct employment and 66,477 being indirectly employed.

Speaking on the success of the PLI scheme, Union Minister for Power R K Singh said that India is well on its way to climbing up the value chain in the production of the high technology solar PV modules and this capacity addition is a major step towards making India Aatmanirbhar in the solar manufacturing sector.

"The PLI Scheme has proved to be a watershed event in India's Renewable landscape resulting in around 48 GW domestic module manufacturing capacity within the next 3 years. Scheme has boosted government's efforts to reduce not only the impact of global supply chain shocks but also our import dependence adhering to the Prime Minister's vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat," Singh said.

Also Read Kirit Parikh panel may recommend price caps to help moderate CNG rates Centre's push boosts pace of rooftop solar installations in houses: Report Govt should scrap windfall profit tax on domestic crude oil: FICCI Mid-course changes in gas pricing to delay investments, says Reliance In line with new govt rules, Reliance re-auctions gas from its KG-D6 block Indian corporates likely to see 10%-12% capex growth in FY24: Fitch Wind industry can expect record installations by 2025, says report Niti Aayog and health ministry planning Ayushman 2.0, middle class in focus Capital expenditure of states shows improvement as year comes to a close EPFO raises interest rate to 8.15% for FY23 from 8.1% last year: Report

A total integrated capacity of 8,737 MW was allocated under Tranche-I of the Scheme, in November-December, 2022.

Considering the two tranches together, the total domestic solar PV module manufacturing capacity allocated under the PLI Scheme is 48,337 MW, with cumulative support of more than Rs 18,500 crore by the government.

Under the polysilicon, ingot-wafers, solar cells and module (P+W+C+M) basket, Reliance and Indosol bagged 6,000 MW capacity each while First Solar bagged 3,400MW. P+W+C+M Basket includes manufacturing of polysilicon, ingot-wafers, solar cells and modules.

Under ingot-wafers, solar cells and modules (W+C+M) Basket, Waaree bagged 6,000 MW followed by ReNew at 4,800 MW, Avaada at 3,000MW, Grew at 2000 MW and JSW at 1,000 MW.

Under solar cells and modules basket, Tata Power Solar bagged 4,000 MW followed by Vikram at 2,400 MW and AMPIN 1000 MW.