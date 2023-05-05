close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Covid-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, says WHO

The WHO's emergency committee first declared that Covid represented its highest level of alert more than three years ago, on Jan. 30 2020

Reuters London
The United States played a pivotal role in helping to create the WHO in 1948. Just over 70 years later, President Trump is withdrawing the country from the agency amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Martial Trezzini/EPA

1 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 7:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Covid-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, the World Health Organization said on Friday, a major step towards the end of the pandemic that has killed more than 6.9 million people, disrupted the global economy and ravaged communities.
The WHO's emergency committee first declared that Covid represented its highest level of alert more than three years ago, on Jan. 30 2020. The status helps focus international attention on a health threat, as well as bolstering collaboration on vaccines and treatments.

Lifting it is a sign of the progress the world has made in these areas, but Covid-19 is here to stay, the WHO has said, even if it no longer represents an emergency.
The death rate has slowed from a peak of more than 100,000 people per week in January 2021 to just over 3,500 in the week to April 24, according to WHO data.

Also Read

Covid global health emergency hopefully ends next year, says WHO chief

UK phones to get emergency alert system to warn of life-threatening events

Confusion and angst follow as China eases coronavirus restrictions

China's Covid curbs intensify as cases surge to highest since lockdown

Biden dials Erdogan, assures assistance amid Turkey earthquakes

Vice-President Dhankhar reaches London for King Charles III's Coronation

US job growth beats expectations in April; unemployment rate falls to 3.4%

Pakistan may pay for discounted Russian crude in Chinese currency: Report

Strong, shallow earthquake jolts central Japan: 1 killed, 13 injured

WGA strike: Writers association appeals to stop working on US-based shows

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coronavirus World Health Organization

First Published: May 05 2023 | 7:01 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Sundaram Fasteners registers Rs 5,000 crore consolidated revenue in FY23

Auto sector
1 min read

Sonowal to receive first cargo vessel to Sittwe port in Myanmar on Tue

Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways
2 min read

Homegrown edtech startup Teachmint lays off over 70 employees: Report

Image
2 min read
Premium

Demat additions slow in April despite sharp market rally, shows data

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
2 min read

Vice-President Dhankhar reaches London for King Charles III's Coronation

Vice President
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE: Covid-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, says WHO

A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a tourist for COVID-19 testing amid surge in coronavirus cases in some countries, at the eastern entrance of the Taj Mahal, in Agra.
1 min read

UBS weighs options for sale of Credit Suisse's Swiss unit, say reports

UBS-Credit Suisse
3 min read

Why Britain should tackle urgent challenges instead of reenacting its past

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

Saudi Arabia cuts oil prices in Asia markets as energy market weakens

chart
2 min read

Channel of finances for terrorism must be seized, blocked: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon