Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 08:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Last-minute twist in xAI deal brings Barclays, MUFG, and UBS on board

Last-minute twist in xAI deal brings Barclays, MUFG, and UBS on board

Barclays Plc, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. and UBS Group AG were added to the recent bond and loan sale for Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup

xAI

Barclays and MUFG both have previous ties to Musk, having helped with the debt financing for his 2022 purchase of X Holdings Corp. (Image: Bloomberg)

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 8:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Carmen Arroyo, Jeannine Amodeo, Davide Scigliuzzo and Gowri Gurumurthy
 
A trio of banks joined Morgan Stanley in a $5 billion debt deal for xAI Corp., after the company requested their participation to maintain relationships that could help with financings down the line, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
 
Barclays Plc, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. and UBS Group AG were added to the recent bond and loan sale for Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup, said the people, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak publicly.
 
Barclays and MUFG both have previous ties to Musk, having helped with the debt financing for his 2022 purchase of X Holdings Corp. — then known as Twitter Inc. MUFG has also had a partnership with Morgan Stanley for many years that allows the two lenders to get involved with one another’s trading and investment banking business. 
 

Also Read

donald trump, elon musk

Musk risks losing govt contracts worth billions as Trump feud reignites

donald trump, elon musk

Elon Musk threatens new political party if GOP backs Trump's policy Bill

Elon Musk, Donald Trump

Without subsidies, Musk would probably have to head to South Africa: Trump

Elon Musk, Donald Trump

Musk threatens to form new party over Trump's 'insane' $5 trn spending bill

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI Corp

Musk's xAI raises $5 billion each in fresh debt, equity: Morgan Stanley

 
Representatives for the four banks declined to comment. A representative for xAI didn’t respond to requests seeking comment.
 
The three additional banks were not mentioned throughout much of the sale process led by Morgan Stanley, but eventually received credit in deal documents after stepping in, some of the people said. Morgan Stanley still got the bulk of the fees as lead arranger, the people added.
 
There were multiple other banks that initially wanted to be part of the xAI debt sale, some of the people said. The deal was pre-marketed and launched while Musk was still in the good graces of US President Donald Trump, but their public falling out quickly became a key concern among investors. So too did questions about the startup’s financial wherewithal, including the disclosure that xAI burns through $1 billion a month. 
 
Sometime in the middle of the sale process Morgan Stanley, which has served as Musk’s primary bank for many years, agreed to let Barclays, MUFG and UBS join at the behest of xAI, some of the people said. Their involvement and the associated fees those banks get may help xAI as it pursues additional funding later on, they added, potentially including a revolving loan to help with day-to-day expenses.
 
The company intends to raise another $6.4 billion of capital next year on top of its current plans for an equity raise and the $5 billion of debt it recently finalized, Bloomberg reported. The recent debt deal sets a ceiling on the amount of additional secured financing the company can raise. 
 
It’s not unusual for banks to be added in the middle of a debt sale process, or for the structure to change as underwriters figure out how best to get the deal done.

More From This Section

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez

Jeff Bezos unloads $737 million of Amazon stock in year's first sale

Donald Trump, Trump

20 states sue Trump govt for sharing Medicaid data with deportation agents

Israel-Iran conflict

Israel urges China to pressure Iran to rein in military, nuclear ambitions

Daughter-in-law Lara Trump first choice for Tillis seat, says Trump

Daughter-in-law Lara Trump first choice for Tillis seat, says Trump

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump says Israel agreed to 60-day Gaza truce, warns Hamas to accept deal

Topics : Elon Musk Barclays Morgan Stanley

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 8:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksDividend TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEBank Holidays in July 2025Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1 LaunchUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon