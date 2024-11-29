Business Standard
Home / World News / Crew mistakes led to sinking of New Zealand navy ship off Samoa: Enquiry

Crew mistakes led to sinking of New Zealand navy ship off Samoa: Enquiry

Officials did not know the cause of the sinking at the time, and Chief of Navy Rear Admiral Garin Golding ordered a Court of Inquiry to investigate

Ship,naval ship,navy ship

In the days after the sinking, New Zealand's Defense Minister gave stinging rebukes of misogynistic online commenters who directed abusive comments at the ship's captain because she was a woman. (Photo: PTI)

AP Wellington (New Zealand)
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 10:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Mistakes by members of the crew caused a New Zealand navy ship to plow into a reef off the coast of Samoa, where it caught fire and sank, according to the preliminary findings of a military Court of Inquiry released Friday.

The ship's crew did not realise autopilot was engaged, believed something else had gone wrong with the ship, and did not check the HMNZS Manawanui was under manual control as it maintained course toward land, a summary of the inquiry's first report said. The full report has not been made public.

All 75 people on board the vessel evacuated safely as the boat foundered about 1.6 kilometers (a mile) off the coast of Upolu, Samoa, in October. The ship was one of only nine in New Zealand's navy and was the first the country lost at sea since World War II.

 

Officials did not know the cause of the sinking at the time, and Chief of Navy Rear Admiral Garin Golding ordered a Court of Inquiry to investigate.

The direct cause of the grounding has been determined as a series of human errors which meant the ship's autopilot was not disengaged when it should have been, Golding told reporters in Auckland on Friday. Muscle memory from the person in control should have leaned over to that panel and checked whether the screen said autopilot or not."  The crew "mistakenly believed its failure to respond to direction changes was the result of a thruster control failure, he said. A number of contributing factors were identified, Golding said, including training, planning, supervision, readiness and risk assessment.

The Court of Inquiry is expected to continue until the first quarter of next year. Golding said given human error was identified as the cause, a separate disciplinary process will begin after the inquiry.

More From This Section

Trump

Trump's former advisor warns Bangladesh on atrocities against minorities

Iran, Iran flag

Iran plans to install new uranium-enrichment centrifuges, says IAEA report

South Korea, S Korea

South Korean politician calls for probe into biomass imports from Indonesia

Starbucks, North Korea, Korea

Starbucks offers glimpse of North Korean life from new South Korea cafe

Google, Alphabet

Canada sues Google over alleged anticompetitive practices in online ads

Three crew members who were on the bridge as the disaster unfolded are likely to face such a process, Golding added. They were the officer in control of the ship, an officer supervising that person, and the ship's commanding officer. The navy chief would not name them.

I want to reassure the public of New Zealand that we will learn from this situation and that it is on me, as the Chief of Navy, to earn back your trust," Golding said.

In the days after the sinking, New Zealand's Defense Minister gave stinging rebukes of misogynistic online commenters who directed abusive comments at the ship's captain because she was a woman.

The specialist dive and hydrographic vessel had been in service for New Zealand since 2019 and was surveying the reef that it ran aground on.

The sinking prompted fears in villages along the Samoan coastline near the wreck about damage caused by the ship's diesel spilling into the ocean. New Zealand officials have said since the sinking that most of the fuel burned off in the fire and that no environmental damage has been recorded.

The current flow of fuel into the sea was a persistent slow leak which divers are monitoring, Golding said Friday. Specialist equipment is due to be transported from New Zealand to Samoa by sea, departing this week, to remove fuel and other potential pollutants from the ship.

New Zealand officials have not made public plans to remove the ship from the reef.

This has had an impact to our reputation, Golding said. We will own it, fix it and learn from it.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up over 300 pts, Nifty above 24,000; Enviro Infra up 55% on debut

The country's foreign exchange reserves have risen by $311 billion since December 2018, when the tenure of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das began. This represents the largest forex jump under any governor to date. India now has th

December 2024: Aadhaar, credit cards, FDs-financial changes to keep in mind

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Congress files adjournment notice in LS to discuss Adani indictment issue

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE news today: Supreme Court to hear Sambhal mosque dispute today

Donald Trump, Trump

Ottawa must ensure Trump understands importance of Canadian oil to US: Min

Topics : New Zealand Airport New Zealand navy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 10:15 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERajesh Power Services IPO allotmentSuraksha Diagnostic IPO opens todayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon