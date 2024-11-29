Business Standard
Congress files adjournment notice in LS to discuss Adani indictment issue

Congress MPs have continuously sought to discuss the Adani indictment in the Lok Sabha since the start of the winter session on November 25

Congress MP Manickam Tagore said since FCPA could not be applied to foreign nationals, Indian agencies should investigate Adani under Indian laws.

ANI
Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 10:09 AM IST

On the fourth day of the Parliament winter session, Congress MP Manickam Tagore filed an adjournment notice in Lok Sabha on Friday to discuss the Adani indictment in the lower house. Congress MPs have continuously sought to discuss the Adani indictment in the Lok Sabha since the start of the winter session on November 25.

Justifying the public adjournment motion in the letter submitted to the Lok Sabha Secretary General, Tagore wrote that the issue is of "public importance," and "strikes at the core of public trust in India's governance and regulatory framework."

"I hereby seek leave to move an adjournment motion to discuss a matter of urgent public importance, namely the recent allegations of corruption, bribery and securities fraud involving the Adani Group and its leadership," read the motion by Manickam Tagore.

 

Detailing the various allegations levied by the United States Department of Justice, he also mentioned that the Andhra Pradesh government also had initiated a review of solar power agreements, and alleged that there has been "government inaction" on this matter.

"Despite mounting evidence and international scrutiny, the Indian government has not initiated a probe into the Adani Group. This inaction raises serious question about the government's commitment to transparency, justice and its independence from corporate influence," Tagore wrote in the motion.

While mentioning the Andhra Pradesh government's review of its solar project, he said that they have "uncovered a Rs 1,750 crore bribery allegation."

"The Andhra Pradesh Government has initiated a review of solar power agreements, reportedly uncovering a Rs 1,750 crore bribery allegation linked to the Adani Group. These allegations deepen public suspicion about systemic corruption involving prominent business entities," he wrote.

"The US Department of Justice has indicted Azure Power Global, a US based company and its employees under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) for corruption charges amounting to over 265 million dollars. While Azure is directly implicated, credible evidence implicates the Adani Group in facilitating the alleged bribery schemes," Tagore wrote

Saying that since FCPA could not be applied to foreign nationals, Indian agencies should investigate Adani under Indian laws.

"However as the FCPA cannot be applied to foreign nationals like Gautam Adani and his associates, it is imperative that the Indian Authorities act on the evidence and investigate under domestic laws," he added.

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 10:09 AM IST

