Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.28%)
65252.34 -180.96
Nifty (-0.29%)
19386.70 -57.30
Nifty Midcap (0.24%)
38789.00 + 94.35
Nifty Smallcap (-0.32%)
5437.70 -17.60
Nifty Bank (0.04%)
44496.20 + 17.15
Heatmap

Cricketers laud Praggnanandhaa on runners-up finish in Chess World Cup

World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen defeated India's grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa to clinch the title of International Chess Federation World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan on Thursday

Praggnanandhaa

R Praggnanandhaa. Photo: PTI

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 11:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Indian cricket fraternity took to social media on Thursday to congratulate young Chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa on his runners-up finish in the International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Cup final.
World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen defeated India's grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa to clinch the title of International Chess Federation World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan on Thursday.
Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar expressed delight with the player's performance, encouraging him to chase his dreams and make the whole country proud.
"Congratulations on an incredible tournament, @rpragchess! Keep chasing your dreams and making India proud," tweeted Sachin.
 
Yuzvendra Chahal, the Indian spinner who has represented India in chess internationally, also encouraged the young prodigy to hold his head high after his runners-up finish.

Also Read

Chess WC: Praggnanandhaa becomes first Indian after Anand to enter semis

Chess World Cup: Gukesh to face world No.1 Magnus Carlsen in quarterfinals

Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen final: Magnus wins Chess World Cup in tiebreaker

Chess World Cup 2023: How have Indian players created a buzz without Anand?

Chess WC: Praggnanandhaa goes down fighting vs World No 1 Magnus Carlsen

Sustainable trade plays key role in economic development: France Minister

Nvidia CEO Huang dispels fears of semiconductor chip shortage amid AI boom

Yevgeny Prigozhin presumed dead: What lies ahead for Wagner Group?

UAE govt collaborates with Mastercard to accelerate adoption of AI

First GOP Prez debate: Ramaswamy seizes spotlight as DeSantis hangs back

"Hold your head high Praggnanandhaa. The whole nation is proud of you @rpragchess," tweeted Chahal.
 
Hardik Pandya also conveyed his best wishes. "You've done the entire country proud @rpragchess ! And your story is very inspiring. My best wishes for everything the future has in store for you."
 
Indian bowling all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin lauded Praggnanandhaa's performance.
"Pragg. you made us proud as usual. #praggnanandha@rpragchess," tweeted the spinner.
 
The Norwegian chess grandmaster won the first game of the Rapid Chess tie-breaker with black pieces and managed to hold on for a draw in the second game with white pieces. The tiebreaker is played in a Rapid Chess quicker-time control format. Praggnanandhaa fought hard but fell short with Carlsen summoning all his big match experience when it mattered the most.
Earlier on Wednesday Praggnanandhaa and Carlsen drew both their games of Classical Chess.
Praggnanandhaa had to settle for the position of runner-up of the 2023 FIDE World Cup but he will draw hope from the fact that he has qualified for the FIDE Candidates tournament.
The 2024 Candidates Tournament will be an eight-player chess tournament scheduled to be held from 2 April to 25 April 2024 in Toronto, Canada. The winner of the tournament will become the challenger for the 2024 World Chess Championship match.
Praggnanandhaa had an excellent tournament where he defeated World No. 2 Hikaru Nakamura in a tie-breaker while reaching the final defeating World No. 3 Fabiano Caruana.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : CHESS Cricket sports World Chess Championship

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 11:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesChandrayaan-3 | Pragyan RoverStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesDream Girl 2Bharat NCAPGoogle DoodleIBPS RRB PO Result 2023 DeclaredChandrayaan-3 World Reaction

Companies News

E-commerce firm Meesho aims to digitise 10 mn small businesses by 2027Bharat NCAP: India's own car assessment programme; to commence from oct

Election News

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet todayBRS-AIMIM partnership hurting Muslims in Telangana: BJP MP D Arvind

India News

Chandrayaan-3 lands softly on moon's surface, here's how the world reactedChandrayaan-3: After landing on Moon, here's what Pragyan rover will do now

Economy News

Rupee appreciates 25 paise to 82.47 against US dollar amid foreign inflowsDiesel exports to Singapore set for highs in Aug, drop for Europe: Trade
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon