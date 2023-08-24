Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen tie-breaker live streaming in Chess World Cup

After the first two games between R Praggnanandhaa and Magnus Carlsen in the final of the FIDE World Cup chess tournament ended in a draw, the two players will be up against each other today in a tie-breaker. Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen tie-breaker is expected to start at 4:30 PM IST today (August 24) in Baku.

Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen: How will the Chess World Cup winner be decided in a tie-breaker?

The tie-breaker at the Chess World Cup will be played in rapid and blitz format on Thursday.

Rapid format

*The rapid format will consist of two games.

*Both Praggnanandhaa and Carlsen get 25 minutes of time control.

Also Read Chess WC: Praggnanandhaa becomes first Indian after Anand to enter semis Chess WC: Praggnanandhaa's mother gets emotional after son's historic feat ODI World Cup 2023 ticket sales to begin on August 25; check key dates Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India Chess World Cup 2023: How have Indian players created a buzz without Anand? BWF World Championships: Satwik-Chirag, Treesa-Gayatri pairs enter round 3 US Open 2023: With Serena-Federer retired, Alcaraz-Djokovic lead transition World Athletics Championships: Jeswin Aldrin qualifies for long jump finals Chess World Cup Final: Praggnanandhaa and Carlsen agree to draw second game Chess World Cup: Anand calls current lot golden generation of Indian chess

*An increment of 10 seconds per move will be granted, starting from move 1.

What if the winner is not decided after 25 minutes of time control?





ALSO READ: Indian Chess is having a moment. Pragganandhaa in World Cup final is proof The players will engage in two more games with a time control of 10 minutes per person with a 10-second increment per move from their first moves.

What if the winner is not decided after 10 minutes of time control?

Carlsen and Praggnanandha will then play two more games with a time control of 5 minutes each. But this time, the increment will be reduced to 3 seconds per move.

What if the winner is not decided after 5 minutes of time control?

*In that case, the blitz portion of the tiebreak will kick in. Blitz is similar to sudden death.

*In the blitz, Praggnanandha and Carlsen will play only one game with a time control of 3 minutes, getting 2-second increment per move from the first one.

*The blitz in Praggnanandha will continue until the Chess World Cup 2023 winner is decided.

FIDE WORLD CUP 2023: Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen tie-break live streaming and live start time in India

When Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen tie-break in the Chess World Cup will take place?

The tie-breaker between Praggnanandhaa and Carlsen will take place on August 24, 2023.

At what time Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen tie-breaker will start in Baku, according to Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen tie-breaker will begin at 4:30 PM IST.

How to watch the Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen tie-breaker live streaming?

The live streaming of Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen tie-breaker will be available on Chess24's YouTube channel.