Chess WC: Praggnanandhaa becomes first Indian after Anand to enter semis

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa became the first Indian after Viswanathan Anand to reach the semifinal of the FIDE World Cup chess tournament in Baku on Thursday night. He defeated compatriot and friend Arjun Erigaisi 5-4 via the sudden death tie-break to enter the semifinals of the Chess World Cup.

With the win, the 17-year-old Praggnanandhaa booked a place in the semifinals against American ace Fabiano Caruana and almost secured a spot in next year's Candidates event.

By virtually securing a place in the Candidates tournament, the teenage chess star from Chennai would be the only Indian other than five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand to feature in the Candidates.





ALSO READ: Chess World Cup 2023: How have Indian players created a buzz without Anand? With world No.1 Magnus Carlsen not likely to feature in the Candidates, Praggnanandhaa could be playing in the tournament to decide the challenger to current world champion Ding Liren.



What is Candidates tournament in Chess?

Also Read Chess World Cup 2023: How have Indian players created a buzz without Anand? Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India Wimbledon: Bopanna-Ebden come from behind to reach Men's Doubles semis ODI World Cup 2023 ticket sales to begin on August 25; check key dates CONFIRMED! Andy Flower appointed as new RCB head coach ahead of IPL 2024 Athletics Federation of India chief Sumariwalla elected World Athletics VP Neeraj Chopra urges MEA to resolve javelin thrower Jena's visa problems Chess World Cup 2023: How have Indian players created a buzz without Anand? Nike, Adidas bet big on women's World Cup football shirts, merchandise Indian air pistol team clinches first bronze in World Championship

Candidates is the World Championship cycle's last competition before the actual World Championship game. The Candidates Tournament winner will face the current world champion in the final match, making it the second-most significant tournament in the World final cycle. Since 1948, FIDE has organised the World Championship cycle, and since 1950, the Candidates Tournament. Every two years since 2013, the Candidates Tournament has been arranged.

Praggnanandhaa had bounced back after losing the first game of the two-game classical series to win the second on Wednesday to force the tie-break.

In the first 5+3 blitz game, Praggnanandhaa played fantastic to take down Erigaisi.

Erigaisi hit back in the next to level the match.

Games three and four were won by Praggnanandhaa and Erigaisi, respectively, as the quarterfinal headed to a sudden death decider. Interestingly, all games were won by players with black pieces.

Both the Indians showed nerves of steel, scoring wins in crucial games as the last eight clash ebbed and flowed due to enterprising play by the duo.

Noted coach R B Ramesh said on X (formerly Twitter) after the match: "What an epic match! Well played both young lions! Proud of both players for their fighting spirit throughout! @rpragchess @ArjunErigaisi."



How other Indians fared in Chess World Cup 2023?

Two other Indians -- 17-year old D Gukesh and Vidit Santosh Gujrathi -- had crashed out in the quarterfinals, losing to world No.1 Carlsen and Nijat Abasov respectively.

The top three finishers in the tournament qualify for the Candidates event in 2024 to determine the challenger to Ding Liren.



With PTI Inputs