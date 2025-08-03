Sunday, August 03, 2025 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / 'Crimes against humanity': Bangladesh tribunal begins Sheikh Hasina's trial

'Crimes against humanity': Bangladesh tribunal begins Sheikh Hasina's trial

The interim government-appointed Chief Prosecutor, Tajul Islam, in his opening statement, described Hasina as the nucleus of all crimes

Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) on Sunday commenced the trial of deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Dhaka
Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) on Sunday commenced the trial of deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in absentia over crimes against humanity related to the violent suppression of the 2024 student-led protests.

The interim government-appointed Chief Prosecutor, Tajul Islam, in his opening statement, described Hasina as the "nucleus of all crimes" and called for the maximum penalty.

The prosecution also named Hasina's two top aides -- former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullaah Al Mamun -- as the co-accused in the case.

The ICT commenced the proceedings against Hasina on several charges, with the major one being killings and tortures to tame last year's Students Against Discrimination (SAD)-led violent street campaign that eventually toppled her Awami League government on August 5, 2024.

 

While Hasina and Kamal are being tried in absentia, Mamun is in custody and has agreed to be the approver in the case.

The prosecution said it would present testimonies from individuals injured during the protests and eyewitnesses to the violence in the coming days.

Hasina fled Bangladesh on August 5 last year amid escalating unrest and is currently residing in India.

Former home minister Kamal reportedly too later took refuge in the neighbouring country.

The interim government led by Muhammad Yunus has sought Hasina's extradition, but India has yet to respond to the request.

The ICT, originally established to prosecute war crimes from Bangladesh's 1971 Liberation War, indicted Hasina, Kamal, and Mamun on July 10.

Last month, Hasina was also sentenced to six months in prison in absentia in a contempt of court case by the ICT.

It marked the first time that the 77-year-old Awami League leader has been sentenced in any case since she left office in August last year.

According to a UN rights office report, up to 1,400 people were killed between July 15 and August 15 last year as Hasina's government ordered a security crackdown on protesters.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina crimes

First Published: Aug 03 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

