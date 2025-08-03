Sunday, August 03, 2025 | 12:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolts Tibet; third tremor in five days

Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolts Tibet; third tremor in five days

The earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks

earthquake

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Tibet on Sunday | AI generated image

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Tibet on Sunday, statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

As per the statement, the earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.5, On: 03/08/2025 09:17:04 IST, Lat: 29.76 N, Long: 92.55 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet."

Earlier on July 30, two earthquakes struck Tibet.

One being of 4.0, and the other being 4.3 magnitude on the Richter Scale.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.0, On: 30/07/2025 11:31:02 IST, Lat: 28.32 N, Long: 87.65 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet."

 

"EQ of M: 4.3, On: 30/07/2025 06:58:42 IST, Lat: 28.36 N, Long: 87.68 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet."

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

The Tibetan Plateau is known for its seismic activity due to tectonic plate collisions.

Tibet and Nepal lie on a major geological fault line where the Indian tectonic plate pushes up into the Eurasian plate, and earthquakes are a regular occurrence as a result of it. The region is seismically active due to tectonic uplifts that can grow strong enough to change the heights of the Himalayas' peaks.

Meanwhile, downpour in Tibet early on Wednesday morning triggered flood in rivers flowing in Nepal, prompting authorities to issue warning in three districts.

The district of Rasuwa, adjoining the Tibetan side which was hit by a flash flood on July 8 had claimed seven lives with over a dozen still missing, after Lhende River swept infrastructure near Nepal-China border.

Heavy rainfall in Tibet earlier this morning has triggered flooding in the Trishuli River, raising water levels in areas around Uttar Gaya in Rasuwa and the Trishuli 3B Hub in Kispang. Authorities have issued warnings as water flow continues to rise in the Rasuwagadhi area.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : earthquakes Earthquake Tibet

First Published: Aug 03 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

