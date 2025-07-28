Monday, July 28, 2025 | 09:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Yunus thanks India, global teams for treating Dhaka plane crash victims

The international medical teams are currently in Dhaka to provide specialised healthcare services to victims of the recent plane crash at Milestone School and College

Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus (Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

A delegation of 21 physicians and nurses from Singapore, China, and India met with Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Sunday at the State Guest House Jamuna.

The international medical teams are currently in Dhaka to provide specialised healthcare services to victims of the recent plane crash at Milestone School and College.

During the meeting, Professor Muhammad Yunus expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the rapid response and medical support extended by the healthcare professionals.

He commended their dedication and solidarity at a time of national crisis and emphasised the importance of international cooperation in emergency healthcare.

"These teams have come not just with their skills, but with their hearts," said Professor Yunus.

 

"Their presence reaffirms our shared humanity and the value of global partnerships in times of tragedy," he added.

The medical teams have been working tirelessly alongside local healthcare professionals to ensure critical treatment and trauma care for the injured, many of whom are young children.

The Chief Adviser also acknowledged the swift diplomatic coordination that enabled the teams to arrive and begin their work without delay.

He assured the visiting professionals of the government's full support in facilitating their mission.

The Chief Adviser also urged the physicians to maintain long-term connections with Bangladesh, even virtually, for institutional collaboration, medical education exchange, and sustained engagement in capacity building and innovation in the healthcare sector.

He emphasised that such partnerships could lay the foundation for lasting cooperation in public health and emergency preparedness.

Health Adviser Nurjahan Begum thanked the physicians and nurses for extending their hand during this difficult time.

Professor Sayedur Rahman, special assistant to the Chief Adviser for the Ministry of Health, said that many lives were saved as the foreign physicians rushed immediately.

At the meeting, Prof Dr Md. Nasir Uddin, Director, National Institute of Burn & Plastic Surgery (NIBPS), said that it was proven again that doctors are without borders.

Ten members from Singapore, eight from China, and four from India attended the meeting.

Among others, the Chinese Ambassador to Dhaka, Yao Wen, and the Singapore Head of Mission in Dhaka were also present at the meeting.

On July 21, 2025, a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft, specifically a Chinese-origin F-7 BGI fighter jet, crashed into the Milestone School and College campus in Dhaka's Uttara neighbourhood. The crash resulted in the deaths of at least 27 people and injured over 170 others, mostly students.

Bangladesh's interim government declared a national day of mourning on July 22, with flags flown at half-mast in all government offices and educational institutions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Muhammad Yunus Bangladesh plane crash

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

