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Home / World News / Cuba pardons 2,010 prisoners amid mounting pressure from Trump admin

Cuba pardons 2,010 prisoners amid mounting pressure from Trump admin

Cuba's government said the pardons were a humanitarian gesture in connection with Holy Week and didn't mention mounting pressures with the US

Cuba, Cuba flag

The release comes as the Trump administration has placed extreme pressure on Cuba's government | Image: Wikimedia commons

AP Havana
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2026 | 9:02 AM IST

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The Cuban government said Thursday it had pardoned 2,010 people at the same time the Trump administration has placed extreme pressure on the government and suffocated the island with an oil blockade.

Cuba's government said the pardons were a "humanitarian gesture" in connection with Holy Week and didn't mention mounting pressures with the US.

The government said it had "released" foreigners and Cubans, including women, the elderly and young people. Cuban authorities didn't name who was released or under what conditions, nor did it mention the crimes they were accused of committing.

Authorities also provided no details on whether any of those pardoned were protesters convicted and sentenced for terrorism, contempt or public disorder.

 

Cuba's government does not recognise political prisoners, but the activist group Prisoners Defended registered 1,214 people imprisoned for political reasons in Cuba.

Cuban authorities said the pardon decision "was based on a careful analysis of the characteristics of the crimes committed by those sanctioned, their good behaviour in prison, having served a significant portion of their sentence, and their health status," according to a statement published in state media.

The release comes as the Trump administration has placed extreme pressure on Cuba's government, imposing an oil blockade for months that has fuelled blackouts and left many civilians suffering.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Cuba US Cuba relations US-Cuba Cuba-US US-Cuba ties

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First Published: Apr 03 2026 | 9:02 AM IST

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