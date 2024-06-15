Business Standard
Cyber attack hits Pakistani UN Mission; email, YouTube channel breached

The breach targeted the email ID used by the Permanent Mission's information wing

The mission's YouTube channel was also compromised, and the attackers altered its name, banners, and content. Image: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Islamabad/United Nations
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2024 | 5:56 PM IST

Pakistan's Permanent Mission to the UN was targeted by a cyber attack, infiltrating its official email account and the YouTube channel, a media report said on Saturday.
The cyber attack occurred on Friday, at 4 pm US time, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.
The breach targeted the email ID used by the Permanent Mission's information wing, the report said.
The mission's YouTube channel was also compromised, and the attackers altered its name, banners, and content, the report said, quoting sources.
The Pakistani UN mission requested all emails and videos put on its channels be ignored until they regain control of their accounts.
No group/entity has taken responsibility for the cyber attack.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 15 2024 | 5:56 PM IST

