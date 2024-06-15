Modi wraps up Italy visit, meets world leaders at G7 summit: Key takeaways

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday returned to India from Italy where he met several global leaders and discussed a range of issues, including climate change and artificial intelligence (AI), at the G7 summit.

Modi said India was committed to consolidating its strategic ties with Italy and bolstering bilateral cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and the Mediterranean regions.

"Had a very productive day at the G7 Summit in Apulia. Interacted with world leaders and discussed various subjects. Together, we aim to create impactful solutions that benefit the global community and create a better world for future generations. I thank the people and government of Italy for their warm hospitality," he posted on 'X' after concluding his visit.





During his visit, Modi met several world leaders, including his Italian and UK counterparts Giorgia Meloni and Rishi Sunak. He also met US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida. This was Modi’s first trip abroad after he was sworn in for his third consecutive term as prime minister.

Prime Minister Modi said his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni's visit to India last year was helpful in infusing depth into bilateral relations.

"I warmly recall my visit to Italy for the G20 Summit in 2021. Prime Minister Meloni's two visits to India last year were instrumental in infusing momentum and depth into our bilateral agenda," he said in an official statement.

PM Modi on artificial intelligence

The prime minister said India will work with all nations to ensure that AI is transparent, fair, secure, accessible, and responsible. Modi said India was among the first countries to develop a national AI strategy, culminating in the launch of the "AI Mission" with the slogan "AI for All".



"In the future too, we will continue to work together with all countries to make AI transparent, fair, secure, accessible and responsible," he said.

PM Modi on Africa

Modi said India had always given priority to Africa on various issues.



Spoke at the G7 Outreach Session on AI and Energy, Africa and Mediterranean. Highlighted a wide range of subjects, notably, the wide scale usage of technology for human progress.



"India has considered it its responsibility to place the priorities and concerns of the countries of the Global South on the world stage. We have given high priority to Africa in these efforts. We are proud that the G20, under India's chairmanship, made the African Union a permanent member,” he said.

Modi said India would continue to contribute to the economic and social development, stability and security of all African countries.

COP commitments

India is the first country to fulfill all its COP commitments ahead of schedule and is striving to achieve "Net Zero" by 2070, the prime minister asserted during the two-day G7 summit.

India has initiated "Mission LiFE" (Lifestyle For Environment) and introduced the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" (one tree in the name of the mother) initiative on June 5, in celebration of Environment Day.



"We are making every possible effort to fulfil our commitment to achieve the target of Net Zero by 2070. Together, we should make efforts to make the coming time a green era," PM Modi said.

G7 members on migration

The leaders also discussed immigration, a key concern for the Italian prime minister, who seeks European assistance in curbing illegal migration from Africa.

The G7 leaders agreed to establish a coalition to combat human smuggling, increasing collaboration in investigating trafficking networks and confiscating their assets.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said it was the first time a G7 summit had discussed the issue of migration, describing the discussion as "productive".

"Illegal migration is now a global emergency. We all agree that it's for sovereign nations to control their borders and not criminal gangs. Obviously, these things don't happen overnight. (But) the conversation... was very productive, so I'm confident it will make a difference," Sunak said.

G7 nations on Russian invasion of Ukraine

On the first day of their meetings in southern Italy, the G7 nations agreed to provide Ukraine with $50 billion in loans, funded by interest from frozen Russian assets. They lauded the agreement as a significant demonstration of Western resolve.

In their summit statement, G7 leaders announced plans to impose further penalties on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. They also committed to sanctioning entities that assist Moscow in evading oil trade restrictions through fraudulent activities.

Pope Francis at G7 summit

On Friday, Pope Francis made a historic appearance at the G7 Summit to discuss the advantages and disadvantages of artificial intelligence. He was received by leaders like US President Joe Biden and Argentina's President Javier Milei. The Pope highlighted that although AI can be exciting and broaden access to knowledge, it also evokes mixed feelings.

"Yet at the same time, it could bring with it a greater injustice between advanced and developing nations or between dominant and oppressed social classes," he said.

(With agency inputs)