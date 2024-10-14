Business Standard
Home / World News / Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson, James Robinson win Economics Nobel Prize 2024

Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson, James Robinson win Economics Nobel Prize 2024

Nobel Prize 2024 in Economic Sciences: Acemoglu, Johnson, and Robinson's research delves into the formations of different political and economic institutions and how they affect a nation's prosperity

Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson, James Robinson win Economic Nobel Prize 2024 | Photo: X

Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson, James Robinson win Economic Nobel Prize 2024 | Photo: X

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 4:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Monday announced that the 2024 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel has been awarded to economists Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson, and James A Robinson. The trio have been recognised “for studies of how institutions are formed and affect prosperity.”

The laureates’ research examines how different political and economic systems, particularly those established during colonialism, have had long-lasting effects on the prosperity of nations. Their work has developed theoretical frameworks to explain why certain institutions endure over time and how they can evolve, shedding light on the persistent income gaps between countries, the academy said in awarding the prize.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

“Reducing the vast differences in income between countries is one of our time’s greatest challenges. The laureates have demonstrated the importance of societal institutions in achieving this,” said Jakob Svensson, chair of the committee for the prize in Economic Sciences.

Daron Acemoglu

Daron Acemoglu, a Turkish American economist of Armenian heritage, has been a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) since 1993. His research spans multiple fields, including political economy, macroeconomics, and development economics. Acemoglu is widely known for his influential work, co-authoring books such as The Narrow Corridor and Why Nations Fail with James Robinson.

Simon Johnson

Simon Johnson, a British American economist, is currently the Ronald A Kurtz Professor of Entrepreneurship at the MIT Sloan School of Management and a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics. He has held notable positions, including chief economist at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) from 2007 to 2008. Johnson’s research has focused on entrepreneurship, economic growth, and the role of institutions in development.

James Robinson

James Robinson, a British economist and political scientist, is a professor of global conflict studies at the Harris School of Public Policy, University of Chicago. He also directs The Pearson Institute for the Study and Resolution of Global Conflicts. He has authored several books, including Why Nations Fail, with Acemoglu.

More From This Section

china Flag, China

China's new lending in September rises less than expected despite stimulus

Amazon forest

Climate change could reduce Amazon's methane absorption by 70%: Study

Durga Puja

Three injured in rift between police, Hindu clan going to dip idol in Dhaka

US flag, US, united states

Washington's climate law at risk as voters decide its fate in November

TAC

Singapore to block Allianz deal for income but open to new offer, says PM


Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences

The Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences was established in 1968 in memory of Alfred Nobel. It is awarded alongside the traditional Nobel Prizes in fields such as Physics, Chemistry, and Peace. This year’s prize marks the 56th time the award has been given, with a total of 96 recipients since its inception.

Last year, the award went to Claudia Goldin, an American economic historian and labour economist, for her contributions to understanding the dynamics of women’s participation in the labour market. Goldin became the third woman to receive the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences.

The laureates will share a monetary award of 11 million Swedish kronor (approximately one million US dollars), funded by a bequest from Alfred Nobel.


Also Read

Nobel Prize

Bomb survivors use Nobel Peace Prize win to share anti-nuke message

Terumi Tanaka, a Nagasaki atomic bombing survivor and co-chairperson of Nihon Hidankyo. The award was given as a ‘taboo against the use of nuclear weapons is under pressure,' said Jørgen Watne Frydnes, Nobel Committee chair. (PHOTO: FILE/REUTERS)

Nobel Peace Prize 2024 awarded to Japanese organisation Nihon Hidankyo

Han Kang

Nobel Prize in literature awarded to South Korean author Han Kang

google, google logo

Google's Nobel prize winners stir debate over company's AI research

Google DeepMind scientists Demis Hassabis (left) and John Jumper (centre), and Professor of biochemistry at University of Washington, David Baker | Photos: University of Washington Medicine & Google deepmind

Google DeepMind's chemistry Nobel showcases AI's medical potential

Topics : Nobel Prize Nobel prize for Economics Nobel Prize in Economics Economists BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon