Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Deloitte is now looking at AI to help avoid mass layoffs in future

Deloitte LLP is using AI to evaluate existing staffers' skills and map out plans that would shift employees away from quieter parts of the business and into roles that are more in demand

Deloitte

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2023 | 2:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Irina Anghel

The giants of the consulting world face an unusual quandary this year: many of them are in the process of dismissing hundreds of staffers even after they hired thousands of college graduates to deal with new demand. Now, one of the biggest of them all is looking to artificial intelligence to change that. 
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Deloitte LLP is using AI to evaluate existing staffers’ skills and map out plans that would shift employees away from quieter parts of the business and into roles that are more in demand. It’s part of a broader bet by the professional services firm that the technology will allow it to moderate hiring growth over time. 

The moves come after Deloitte added 130,000 staffers this year. But in the midst of those hirings, though, the firm warned thousands of staffers in the US and UK that their jobs were at risk of becoming redundant after the company was forced to restructure certain areas of the business in response to a slowdown in demand. 

“It is obviously a great objective to be able to avoid large swings of hirings and layoffs,” said Stevan Rolls, global chief talent officer at Deloitte. “You could always be more efficient and effective about finding the right people.”

Deloitte and rival professional services firms have already begun experimenting with using generative artificial intelligence to eliminate repetitive, time-consuming work that was long reserved for junior staffers, such as prepping documents for internal meetings or gathering troves of data for a client pitch. Generative AI, which was popularized by ChatGPT, can produce sentences or essays in response to simple questions and it crafts these responses after being trained on reams of existing material.

With the latest projects, though, they’re hoping the technology can help them better manage the thousands of employees they add every year. 

chart
Deloitte’s total headcount is now nearing 460,000 after the hiring spree earlier this year. That’s triple the number of new hires compared with a decade ago, when revenue was roughly half of what it is today. 

“Let’s imagine Deloitte was so successful and we doubled our size again, I’d be really worried about hiring a quarter of a million people a year,” Rolls said. “It might not be fewer, but it might be the same as we hire now.”

Also Read

Here's what we know so far about the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine

Uber Technologies to lay off 200 employees in its recruitment division

Tech industry records over 226,000 layoffs in 2023, up 40% since 2022

A hard lesson for Byju's Raveendran amid mass firings, delayed results

Telangana, Unesco join hands to implement UN recommendation on ethics of AI

Nissan expands research ties in China as part of bid to regain market share

Israel presses ahead in Gaza as errant killing of captives adds to concern

Over 60 drown in migrant vessel off Libya while trying to reach Europe: UN

Growth of emerging economies to be strength for many govts in APAC: S&P

10 TN fishermen arrested in British water handed over to Indian Coast Guard


Topics : Artificial intelligence Deloitte layoff

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2023 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCBSE Board exam 2024Gold Silver Price TodayHero MotoCorp | Ather EnergyUPSC CMS Exam 2023Shreyas Talpade Heart AttackBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon