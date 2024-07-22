Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Democrats donate over $50 mn online after Biden exits presidential race

The huge amount is based on a New York Times analysis of the online ticker of contributions maintained by ActBlue, the leading site processing Democratic donations

Joe Biden, Biden, Joe, Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

“This might be the greatest fundraising moment in Democratic Party history,” wrote Kenneth Pennington, a Democratic digital strategist, on X. (Photo: PTI)

NYT
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 10:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shane Goldmacher

Democrats greeted US President Biden’s departure from the presidential race with an avalanche of cash, donating more than $50 million online on Sunday and making it the single biggest day for online Democratic contributions since the 2020 election — with hours to go.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The huge amount is based on a New York Times analysis of the online ticker of contributions maintained by ActBlue, the leading site processing Democratic donations.

With Biden gone and Vice-President Kamala Harris building momentum to claim the nomination, Democrats went online to contribute at a startling pace. Donations spiked from an average of less than $200,000 per hour in the hours before Biden quit to nearly $11.5 million in a single hour later on Sunday.

As of 10 pm, Sunday was ActBlue’s third biggest day for online donations in its history.

The ActBlue ticker accounts for all donations made on the platform, not just those made to Biden or Harris. It includes contributions made to nearly every Democratic House and Senate candidate and to an array of politically minded nonprofits.

More From This Section

Trump risks getting tables turned on him with Harris as new 2024 adversary

Trump murder bid biggest agency failure in decades: Secret Service director

Kamala Harris praises Biden's unmatched legacy, looks to lock up nomination

Reddit strikes deals with sports leagues to attract more ad revenue

Will earn and win presidential nomination, defeat Donald Trump: Harris


“This might be the greatest fundraising moment in Democratic Party history,” wrote Kenneth Pennington, a Democratic digital strategist, on X.

The previous single biggest day for donations on ActBlue came the day after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away in September 2020. ActBlue processed roughly $73.5 million that day. It is one of only two days the platform ever surpassed $50 million in donations before Sunday.

 ©2024 The New York Times News Service

Also Read

Homeland Security names independent panel to review Trump assassination bid

Secret Service admits denying Trump campaign's requests for more security

Scrambled fighter jets to intercept US bomber planes, says Russia

Behind Biden's asylum halt: Migrants must say if they fear deportation

Disneyland workers in US authorise strike ahead of contract negotiations

Topics : Joe Biden United States US Democratic Party Convention

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 10:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayEconomic Survey 2024 LiveBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon