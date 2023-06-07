close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Different times call for different leadership: Pence in US presidential bid

Its caucus-goers include a large portion of evangelical Christian voters, whom they see as a natural constituency for Pence

AP Des Moines (US)
Mike Pence

Mike Pence

6 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 5:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Former Vice President Mike Pence promised the best days of the greatest nation on earth are yet to come" in a video released on Wednesday formally launching his campaign for the Republican nomination for president.

Different times call for different leadership, Pence says in the video, released via Fox News and Twitter hours ahead of a kickoff event in Des Moines.

Today our party and our country need a leader that'll appeal, as Lincoln said, to the better angels of our nature."

While it would be easy to stay on the sidelines, he adds, that's not how I was raised. That's why today, before God and my family, I'm announcing I'm running for president of the United States.

Pence is staking his presidential hopes on Iowa as he launches a campaign that will make him the first vice president in modern history to take on his former running mate.

Pence's campaign will also test the party's appetite for a socially conservative, mild-mannered and deeply religious candidate who has denounced the populist tide that has swept through his party under former President Donald Trump.

And it will show whether Pence still has a political future after January 6, 2021, with a large portion of GOP voters still believing Trump's lies that the 2020 election was stolen and that Pence had the power to reject the results.

Also Read

Appeals court rejects Donald Trump effort to block Pence testimony

Donald Trump faces setbacks in other probes as New York case proceeds

US Prez polls 2024: Trump lauds rival Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy

Donald Trump reckons he will be arrested next Tuesday in tax fraud case

US Senator Tim Scott announces his candidacy for 2024 US presidential run

Climate change could cause disease to 76.8% of corals by 2100: Report

Oil prices edge higher as Saudi Arabia cut outweighs bearish backdrop

Australia's economic growth slows amid inflation, cost-of-living increases

South Korean President's approval rating stands at 36.3%, shows survey

New wave of generative AI transforming businesses at rapid pace: Survey

Pence and his advisers see Iowa the state that will cast the first votes of the GOP nominating calendar as key to his potential pathway to the nomination.

Its caucus-goers include a large portion of evangelical Christian voters, whom they see as a natural constituency for Pence.

They also think Pence, who represented Indiana in Congress and as governor, is a good personality fit with the Midwestern state.

We believe the path to victory runs through Iowa and all of its 99 counties," said Scott Reed, co-chair of a super PAC that launched last month to support Pence's candidacy.

Iowa has typically been seen as a launching pad for presidential candidates, delivering momentum, money and attention to hopefuls who win or defy expectations.

But recent past winners including Ted Cruz, Rick Santorum and Mike Huckabee have failed to ultimately win the nomination.

And Pence faces steep challenges. He enters the race as among the best-known Republican candidates in a crowded GOP field that now includes Trump, Florida Gov.

Ron DeSantis, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

But Pence seen by Trump critics as complicit with his most indefensible actions and maligned by Trump loyalists as a traitor is also saddled with high unfavorable ratings.

A CNN poll conducted last month found 45% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents said they would not support Pence under any circumstance. Only 16 peer cent said the same about Trump.

Pence's favorability has also slipped in Iowa, according to The Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll.

Shortly after leaving office, in June 2021, 86 per cent of Iowa Republicans said they had a favorable view of Pence. But the Register's March Iowa Poll showed that figure had dropped to 66%. The poll also found Pence with higher unfavorable ratings than all of the other candidates it asked about, including Trump and DeSantis, with 26 per cent of Republicans polled saying they have a somewhat or very unfavourable view of him.

And just 58 per cent of Iowa evangelicals said they had favourable feelings toward Pence a particularly disappointing number, given his campaign's strategy.

But Pence, who has already visited Iowa more than a dozen times since leaving office, has also received a warm welcome from voters during his trips.

During a Roast and Ride event over the weekend that drew a long list of 2024 candidates, Pence stood out as the only candidate to actually mount a Harley and participate in the event's annual motorcycle ride.

When he arrived at a barbecue at the state fairgrounds, he moved easily from table to table, warmly greeting and chatting with attendees.

But there remains lingering skepticism of Pence among many Republican voters who adhere to the baseless but persistent conspiracy theory that the 2020 election was stolen.

Many who cling to the falsehood believe Pence was complicit in the plot to deny Trump a second term because he refused Trump's pressure campaign to reject the Electoral College vote when he presided over a joint session of Congress on January 6, 2021, when a mob of Trump's supporters violently stormed the building.

Pence advisers say they recognise the challenge and intend to explain to voters directly that Pence was adhering to his constitutional duty and never had the power to impact the vote in his ceremonial role.

I think it's something you have to walk straight through, said his longtime adviser Marc Short.

Beyond January 6, his team sees their primary goal as reintroducing Pence to a country that largely knows him as Trump's second-in-command.

They want to remind voters of his time in congressional leadership and as governor and are planning a campaign heavy with town halls, house parties and visits to local diners and Pizza Ranch restaurants - more intimate settings that will help voters get to know him personally.

People have seen Mike Pence the vice president. I think what people are going to see is Mike Pence the person," said Todd Hudson, the speaker of the House in Indiana and a longtime Pence friend who has signed on to help with outreach to state legislators.

I'm super excited for people to get to know the Mike Pence that I know, who's funny, who's just a wonderful person... the more relaxed Mike Pence."

Reed believes there is a strong desire in the party for a candidate like Pence who espouses Reagan-style conservatism, including traditional social values, hawkish foreign policy and small government economics.

We think this nomination fight is going to be an epic battle for the heart and soul of the conservative, traditional wing of the Republican Party. And Pence is going to campaign as a classic conservative. His credentials are unmatched, he said.

Unlike Trump and DeSantis, Pence has argued that cuts to Social Security and Medicare must be on the table and has blasted those who have questioned why the US should continue to send aid to Ukraine to counter Russian aggression.

We are not going to try to out-Trump Pence. Everybody else is," Reed said. Pence is the only candidate running not to be Trump's VP.

Topics : Mike Pence US President US

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 5:34 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Cabinet condoles loss of lives in Manipur violence, Odisha rail accident

Odisha train crash
1 min read

Deal with people sensitively, solve complaints in mission mode: UP CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
2 min read

YouTube TV announces fixes for audio sync, Apple TV crashes among others

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Make woman WFI chief, scrap FIRs against us: Wrestlers to Anurag Thakur

Wrestlers in Haridwar
2 min read

Australia's economic growth slows amid inflation, cost-of-living increases

Inflation
2 min read

Most Popular

World Bank offers dim outlook for global economy on higher interest rates

World Bank
3 min read

US SEC charges Coinbase for operating as unregistered securities exchange

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

New York tops the world's 20 most expensive cities for expats in 2023

Statue of Liberty, New York
3 min read

Diverted Air India Delhi-US flight lands in middle of Russia airspace row

Air India. Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

LIVE: AI's ferry flight departs from Mumbai Airport for Magadan, Russia

Air India
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon