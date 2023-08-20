Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.31%)
64948.66 -202.36
Nifty (-0.28%)
19310.15 -55.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
37815.40 -80.10
Nifty Smallcap (-0.54%)
5312.40 -28.95
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
43851.05 -40.30
Heatmap

Fifa Women's World Cup: Spain crowned world champions, beat England 1-0

Spain became the world champions after beating England 1-0 in the final of the Fifa Women's World Cup at Stadium Australia in Sydney on Sunday, August 20, 2023

Spain women football team win fifa women's world cup by beating England 1-0. Photo: Twitter

Spain women football team win fifa women's world cup by beating England 1-0. Photo: Twitter

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2023 | 5:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Also Read

WTC Final Day 2 Highlights: Australia on top as India trail by 318 runs

WTC Final Day 4 Highlights: Kohli key; India 164/3, need 280 more to win

WTC Final Day 5 Highlights: Australia are new Test champions of the world

WTC Final Day 3 Highlights: India still in it; Australia 123/4, lead by 296

IPL 2023: What happens if rain washes out today's CSK vs GT match too?

Women's World Cup breaks even says Infantino, palys down equal prize money

Premier League: Liverpool sign Japan midfielder Wataru Endo from Stuttgart

Premier League: Chelsea sign Romeo Lavia on transfer from Southampton

Champions League: Ukraine's Shakhtar Donetsk to play home games in Germany

Messi says happy with Miami move during first public interaction in US

Topics : Spain FIFA World Cup England football

First Published: Aug 20 2023 | 5:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesGold-Silver PriceRBI New Guidelines for LoansStock to Watch TodayChandrayaan-3Jio Financial ServicesAP Dhillon Web SeriesTelangana Elections 2023Uniform Civil Code

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: ReportNCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50KMP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in UkraineCentre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS SecuritiesLaptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon