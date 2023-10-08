close
Sensex (0.55%)
65995.63 + 364.06
Nifty (0.55%)
19653.50 + 107.75
Nifty Midcap (0.60%)
40284.70 + 238.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.49%)
5921.40 + 28.95
Nifty Bank (0.33%)
44360.60 + 147.25
Heatmap

Disrupting Saudi-Israel ties may have motivated Hamas attack, says Blinken

He added that there was not yet any evidence seen by the United States of Iran being behind the latest attack in Israel but he noted the long standing ties between Iran and Hamas, which governs Gaza

Antony Blinken, US State Secy

Photo: X @ANI | "It wouldn't be a surprise that part of the motivation may have been to disrupt efforts to bring Saudi Arabia and Israel together, along with other countries that may be interested in normalizing relations with Israel," Blinken told CNN

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 8 2023 | 8:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said part of the motivation for Hamas' latest attack on Israel could have been disrupting a potential normalizing of Israel-Saudi Arabia ties, adding Washington will announce new aid for Israel on Sunday.
 
Hamas fighters rampaged through Israeli towns as the country suffered its bloodiest day in decades on Saturday and subsequently battered Palestinians with air strikes in Gaza on Sunday, with hundreds killed on both sides and spiralling violence threatening a major new Middle East war.
 
"It wouldn't be a surprise that part of the motivation may have been to disrupt efforts to bring Saudi Arabia and Israel together, along with other countries that may be interested in normalizing relations with Israel," Blinken told CNN in an interview on Sunday.
Blinken added the United States has also taken note of reports of several Americans killed and missing in Israel and Washington is looking to verify the details and figures.
 
The secretary of state said details of new U.S. assistance for Israel will be made public later, as he labeled the attack on Israel as a "terrorist attack by a terrorist organization." "We are looking at specific additional requests that the Israelis have made. I think you're likely to hear more about that later today," Blinken told CNN.
 
Blinken added there was relative calm on Sunday in most of Israel but intense fighting in Gaza, an Israeli-blockaded Palestinian enclave which has witnessed weeks of protests by youth groups due to long-time grievances related to the Palestinian national cause and prolonged economic strife.
 

Also Read

Explained: Manchester United's Brazillian winger Antony's controversy

Saudi prince MBS warned US of economic pain amid oil feud last year: Report

Saudi Pro League live telecast: How to watch Neymar, Ronaldo games in India

Latest LIVE: Air India cancels all flights to and from Tel Aviv till Oct 14

Israel trade with India nearly doubled after Covid-19 pandemic, shows data

Israel-Hamas war: More than 600 Israelis dead, over 2,000 wounded

Israel stock and bond markets sink, businesses shut after Hamas attack

US inflation seen corroborating higher for longer Fed, CPI increase at 0.3%

As Israel-Hamas war escalates, crude oil traders are focused on Iran

Call for fossil fuel phase-out on global stocktake agenda: UN report

He added that there was not yet any evidence seen by the United States of Iran being behind the latest attack in Israel but he noted the long standing ties between Iran and Hamas, which governs Gaza.
 
The attack by Hamas launched at dawn on Saturday represented the biggest and deadliest incursion into Israel since Egypt and Syria launched a sudden assault in an effort to reclaim lost territory in the Yom Kippur war 50 years ago.
Topics : Antony Blinken Saudi Arabia Israel-Palestine Hamas Gaza border clash Gaza conflict

First Published: Oct 8 2023 | 8:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Palestine ConflictLatest News LiveAsain Games 2023 closing ceremony LiveAsain Games India Athletics Winners ListGold-Silver PriceAsian Games 2023 October 06 ScheduleMeesho Festive Season SaleFlipkart Big Billion Days 2023

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun PharmaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS matchAsian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent offSikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon