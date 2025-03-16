Sunday, March 16, 2025 | 01:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Dizziness, baby feet: Challenges astronauts face upon return to earth

Dizziness, baby feet: Challenges astronauts face upon return to earth

Astronauts who have travelled on space missions earlier have reported facing difficulty in walking, having bad eyesight, dizziness, and a condition called baby feet

Spacewalk

To help combat this, astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) have a strict exercise regimen. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

It may be fun to watch astronauts float around inside the International Space Station, but the absence of gravity has its effects on long-duration space travellers, who experience dizziness, nausea and an unstable gait when they return to earth.

Nasa astronauts Sunita Willams and Butch Wilmore, and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov are scheduled to return to Earth on Wednesday onboard SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft.

For Williams and Wilmore, test pilots for Boeing's new Starliner capsule, the eight-day mission stretched to more than nine months as a series of helium leaks and thruster failures deemed their spacecraft unsafe and had to return empty in September.

 

Astronauts who have travelled on space missions earlier have reported facing difficulty in walking, having bad eyesight, dizziness, and a condition called baby feet where space travellers lose the thick part of the skin on the soles that become soft like a baby's.

"Once the astronaut returns to Earth, they are immediately forced to readjust again, back to Earth's gravity, and can experience issues standing, stabilising their gaze, walking, and turning. For their safety, returning astronauts are often placed in a chair immediately upon return to Earth," the Houston-based Baylor College of Medicine said in a note on body changes in space.

Also Read

SpaceX

SpaceX Dragon docks with ISS to bring back stranded Nasa astronauts

Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore

Nasa's stuck astronauts welcome newly arrived replacements to space station

Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore

SpaceX, Nasa launch mission to bring back Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore

Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore

Nasa's 2 stranded astronauts nearing return after 9 months in space

Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore

Explained: Musk argues with European astronaut over Sunita Williams' return

It takes astronauts several weeks to re-calibrate themselves to life on Earth.

The vestibular organ deep inside the ear helps humans keep their bodies balanced while walking on Earth by sending information about gravity to the brain.

"In the low gravity of space, the information received from the vestibular organs changes. This is thought to confuse the brain, leading to space sickness. When you return to earth, you experience the effects of earth's gravity again, and thus 'gravity sickness' sometimes occurs, with similar symptoms as space sickness," the Japanese space agency JAXA said.

On Earth, gravity pulls blood and other body fluids into the lower part of the body, but for astronauts experiencing weightlessness in space, these fluids accumulate in the upper parts of the body, making them look bloated.

"Astronauts returning to earth often experience dizziness when standing up, known as orthostatic hypotension. This occurs because gravity on the earth is stronger than in space, and it is more difficult to deliver blood from the heart to the head," the JAXA said.

The lack of gravity causes significant and often irreparable bone density loss. According to Nasa, for every month in space, astronauts' weight-bearing bones become roughly one per cent less dense if they don't take precautions to counter this loss.

To help combat this, astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) have a strict exercise regimen.

"Astronauts are required to exercise two hours per day, using the treadmill or stationary bicycle, to avoid the bone and muscle deterioration that occurs in zero gravity. Without this exercise, astronauts would be unable to walk or stand up when they return to Earth after months of floating in space," Nasa said.

Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield reported to have experienced a weightless tongue on his return from a stint at the International Space Station in 2013.

"Right after I landed, I could feel the weight of my lips and tongue and I had to change how I was talking. I hadn't realised that I learned to talk with a weightless tongue," Hadfield had said.

Astronauts may also be more susceptible to infection and illness due to a suppressed immune system.

"While we see that immune cells do not behave in the way they should in space, so far we haven't had any severe infection on board the Space Station, so cell altered behaviour is not directly transferable to immune protection," European Space Agency's flight surgeon Sergi Vaquer said in a blog post on the agency's website.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

US flag, US, united states

Ivory Coast losing US aid as al-Qaida, other extremist groups approaching

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump orders deep cuts to Voice of America, other US-funded media outlets

red sea houthi yemen terrorist pirates trade security

Who are Yemen's Houthi rebels and why are they under attack by US

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

Russia, Ukraine continue aerial attacks with ceasefire prospects uncertain

Debby, Tropical storm Debby

At least 32 dead in massive US storm after Kansas reports 8 fatalities

Topics : Astronauts NASA space

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 16 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayHoli 2025 Stock Market HolidaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEUP Police Result OutSSC CGL Final Results 2024Starlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon