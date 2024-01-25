Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Dollar up after US GDP data, euro falls after ECB president's remarks

Next week, the Fed is widely expected to stand pat but comments from Chair Jerome Powell will be intensely scrutinized to assess if the U.S. central bank is ready to start cutting interest rates

US dollar

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters NEW YORK
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 9:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The U.S. dollar edged higher on Thursday after data showed the world's largest economy grew at a faster pace than expected in the fourth quarter, suggesting the Federal Reserve would be in no rush to cut interest rates amid a generally stable economy.
The dollar index, a gauge of the greenback's value versus six major currencies, was last up 0.1% at 103.37 <=USD>.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The euro, on the other hand, fell against the dollar, after mixed comments from European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde. She said it was "premature to discuss rate cuts" for the euro zone economy, but noted that the risks to economic growth remain "tilted to the downside."
The ECB, at its policy meeting on Thursday, left borrowing costs unchanged.
The single euro zone currency last traded at $1.0863, down 0.2%.
In the United States, the Bureau of Economic Analysis's advance GDP estimate showed that gross domestic product in the last quarter increased at a 3.3% annualized rate, compared with the consensus forecasts of growth at a 2.0% rate.
"It's only fitting that a year that defied expectations would show growth that exceeded expectations. You have to squint to see weakness in the numbers," said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist, at Annex Wealth Management, at Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.
"What's not to like? The problem for the market is that the Fed doesn't have to be in a hurry to cut. Rather than cutting sooner and faster, the Fed can cut later and slower."
Post-data, U.S. rate futures market priced in a roughly 47% chance of easing at the March meeting, up from late Wednesday's 40% probability and the 80% chance factored in two weeks ago, according to LSEG's rate probability app.
The market is pricing in the first rate cut to occur at the May meeting with a 91% probability.
Next week, the Fed is widely expected to stand pat but comments from Chair Jerome Powell will be intensely scrutinized to assess if the U.S. central bank is ready to start cutting interest rates.
For the ECB, investors priced in rate cuts of 130 basis points (bps) in 2024, roughly in line with the level seen before the ECB statement. They were discounting 150 bps in mid-January.

Also Read

Qatar's death penalty to Indian navy officers: What we know so far

ECB set to halt rate hikes as Mideast war casts a shadow over economy

Dollar hits 6-month high after data as ECB wraps up rate hiking cycle

Dollar slips before Fed decision, euro rises on ECB rate hike bets

Rupee touches lifetime low of 83.48 vs dollar after Fed's hawkish comments

Remaining landslide victims found in China, bringing death toll to 44

Pakistan alleges 'Indian agents' killed 2 citizens, claims to have evidence

Boundary dispute with India 'legacy issue', not whole picture: China

Pakistani Taliban pledge not to attack election rallies ahead of Feb 8 vote

Nokia Q4 results: Profit drops to $619 mn amid 5G cutback, sales down 23%

Aside from GDP data, a separate report from the Labor Department showed that initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 25,000 to a seasonally-adjusted 214,000 for the week ended Jan. 20. Economists had forecast 200,000 claims in the latest week.
Its market impact was muted though given the release of the GDP data.
In other currency pairs, the dollar slid 0.2% versus the yen to 147.22.
Sterling was slightly down at $1.2717.
Topics : US Dollar Currency ECB Global economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 9:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayRepublic Day 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesIND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVERepublic Day 2024 ParadeNova Agritech IPOBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon