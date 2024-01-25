Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Boundary dispute with India 'legacy issue', not whole picture: China

The two militaries held 20 rounds of Corps Commanders level meetings and agreed to disengage from four points mainly the Galwan Valley, the Pangong lake, Hot Springs and Jianan Daban (Gogra)

Photo: Twitter@ANI

When asked about the next Corps Commander Level Meeting, Wu said the ministry will release the information in due course | Photo: Twitter@ANI

Press Trust of India Beijing
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 7:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China's military on Thursday said the boundary dispute with India is a "legacy issue" and it is "unwise" to link the border issue with the overall relations as it does not represent the whole picture of the bilateral relations.
Chinese Ministry of National Defence spokesperson Senior Colonel Wu Qian made the remarks at a media briefing here in response to a question on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's reported statement that China violated the bilateral consensus in 2020 and assembled a large number of military forces along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), resulting in the conflict in the Galwan Valley.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The India-China relations remained frozen since May 2020 when the People's Liberation Army (PLA) amassed troops in eastern Ladakh that led to a deadly clash between the two militaries at the Galwan Valley in June 2020, resulting in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and at least four Chinese military personnel.
Wu repeated Beijing's claim that the Galwan Valley lies on the Chinese side of the western sector along the LAC and the relevant incident happened when the Indian side violated the consensus and made unilateral provocations. "Therefore, the responsibility entirely lies with the Indian side," he said.
India is pressing the PLA to disengage from the Depsand and Demchok areas. While India has maintained that there cannot be restoration of normalcy in its relations with China as long as the state of the borders remains abnormal, China continues to press India to delink the border issue and bilateral relations and work for normalcy.
Wu said in the past three years, China and India have maintained communication and coordination through military and diplomatic channels.
The two militaries held 20 rounds of Corps Commanders level meetings and agreed to disengage from four points mainly the Galwan Valley, the Pangong lake, Hot Springs and Jianan Daban (Gogra) contributing to the de-escalating tension along the border, he said.
"The border dispute," Wu said, "is a legacy with India but that does not represent the whole picture of the bilateral relations."

"Therefore, it is unwise and inappropriate for the Indian side to link the border issue with the overall relations. It goes against the shared interests of the two countries.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi's claims were true: Raut after China includes Arunachal in map

Asiad 2023 India vs China football highlights: China thrashes India 5-1

China map very serious issue, PM Modi should speak on it: Rahul Gandhi

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

India carrying out lot of construction activities at China border: BRO

PM Modi, French President Macron meet each other at Jantar Mantar in Jaipur

India aims to be key player in global semiconductor value chain: MoS IT

French Prez Macron reaches Jaipur to join roadshow, hold talks with PM Modi

Health insurance that is 'Cashless Everywhere': Here's how it works

Trinamool Congress blames Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for INDIA bloc discord

"We hope the Indian side can work with the Chinese side to enhance strategic mutual trust, properly handle differences and safeguard peace and tranquility in the border areas," he said.
When asked about the next Corps Commander Level Meeting, Wu said the ministry will release the information in due course.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : China border dispute India China relations Sino-India conflict Sino-India relations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 7:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayRepublic Day 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesIND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVERepublic Day 2024 ParadeNova Agritech IPOBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon