Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 09:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump announces $1,776 'Warrior Dividend' for military service members

Trump announces $1,776 'Warrior Dividend' for military service members

Taking a dig at the previous Joe Biden administration, Trump said in his address that he 'inherited a mess'

Donald Trump, Trump

File image of US President Donald Trump | (Photo:PTI)

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 8:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (IST) announced a one-time $1,776 “Warrior Dividend” for more than 1.45 million military service members, saying the payment would be made before Christmas.
 
Addressing the nation from the White House as he nears the end of his first year back in office in his second term, Trump said the payout was meant to honour the country’s founding year.
 
“1,450,000 military service members will receive a special, we call, warrior dividend before Christmas. A warrior dividend, in honour of our nation’s founding in 1776, we are sending every soldier,” Trump said.
 

‘I inherited a mess’: Trump attacks Biden years

 
Trump opened his address by sharply criticising the previous administration led by former president Joe Biden, claiming he had inherited a country in disarray.
 
 
“Eleven months ago, I inherited a mess. And I’m fixing it,” he said, listing what he described as failures under Biden, including “open” borders, crime, transgender athletes competing in women’s sports, poor trade deals, and a “sick and corrupt” federal government.

Also Read

Emigration, immigration, jobs abroad, indian students abroad

2025 recap: Immigration, settlement rules squeezed options for Indians

UK protests, London, anti immigration

UK immigration 2025: Tougher work rules, tighter student visas & fees hikes

immigration, visa, travel

US to UAE: What 2025 immigration changes meant for Indian students, workers

US flag, USA

US House rejects resolutions to limit Trump's campaign against drug cartels

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump demands Venezuela return seized US oil assets, defends blockade call

 
“For the last four years, the United States was ruled by politicians who fought only for insiders, illegal aliens, career criminals, corporate lobbyists, prisoners, terrorists, and above all, foreign nations which took advantage of us at levels never seen before,” Trump said.
 
By contrast, he claimed his return had brought a rapid turnaround. “In a few short months, we went from worst to best,” he said.
 

Tariffs and military payout

 
Trump credited his administration’s ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs for boosting government revenues, saying collections had exceeded expectations.
 
“They made a lot more money than anybody thought because of tariffs,” he said, adding that the proceeds helped fund the military payout. “Nobody deserves it more than our military, and I say congratulations to everybody.”
 

Immigration claims

 
Highlighting his administration’s immigration policies, Trump said that in the past seven months, “zero illegal aliens” had been allowed to enter the United States, calling it an achievement that critics had said was impossible.
 
He argued that while Biden had claimed new legislation was needed to secure the border, his administration had done so without congressional action. Trump said he had inherited what he called the world’s worst border situation and turned it into the strongest in US history.
 

Economy and inflation

 
Trump also defended his economic record, claiming his administration had made progress in easing price pressures, even as voters remain concerned about the cost of living.
 
He blamed inflation on the previous administration and declared that inflation during his first year back in office had “stopped”, despite prices ticking up in recent months, according to CNN.
 
“Our country was ready to fail, totally fail,” Trump said. “Now we’re the hottest country anywhere in the world.”
   

More From This Section

Bondi beach shooting, Australia

Australia to toughen hate speech laws after Bondi Beach Jewish attack

Oscars 2025

Oscars show moving to YouTube from 2029 after over 50 yrs on Disney's ABC

Meg O'Neill, CEO of BP's Big Oil

BP appoints Meg O'Neill as first woman CEO of Big Oil in bid for revival

Statue of Liberty, US-France, US France, France US, US flag, America Franch

US admits negligence in Washington helicopter plane crash that killed 67

New York

New York set to legalise medically assisted suicide with 'guardrails': Guv

Topics : Donald Trump US economy US President BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 7:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVedanta DemergerGujarat Kidney IPOParliament Winter Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBGMI Redeem CodesBS-VI Rule in DelhiInternational Travel InsurancePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon