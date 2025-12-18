Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 07:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / BP appoints Meg O'Neill as first woman CEO of Big Oil in bid for revival

BP appoints Meg O'Neill as first woman CEO of Big Oil in bid for revival

BP has been under pressure from Elliott to improve its performance, after Auchincloss reset the company's strategy in February by promising to refocus on oil and gas

Meg O'Neill, CEO of BP's Big Oil

The American executive, who stepped down as leader of Australia-based Woodside Energy Group Ltd., will replace Murray Auchincloss in April | Image Credit: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 7:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Rob Verdonck
 
BP Plc appointed Meg O’Neill as its new chief executive officer, making her Big Oil’s first female leader, as the producer struggles to revive its fortunes after a botched pivot toward renewable energy. 
The American executive, who stepped down as leader of Australia-based Woodside Energy Group Ltd., will replace Murray Auchincloss in April, London-listed BP said Wednesday. Carol Howle will serve as interim CEO.
 
The management shakeup comes as BP lags behind its rivals due to a combination of corporate disasters, war, lackluster returns from its greener efforts and some bad luck — leading to pressure from activist investor Elliott Investment Management. The company’s turnaround effort, which focuses on oil and gas, risks being blown off course as crude prices slump to the lowest level since 2021.
 

Also Read

Tarun Garg COO, Hyundai Motor India

Tarun Garg to take over as Hyundai India's MD & CEO from January 1

Deepak Thakur

Hinduja Renewables appoints Deepak Thakur as CEO amid clean energy push

The outcome was surprising. India was not supposed to overtake China for another few years. Earlier this month, two of the three leading global energy forecasters, whose reports are closely watched by traders, producers and investors, predicted that

BP sees global oil demand peaking at 103 million barrels per day by 2030

Abhishek Maheshwari

Abhishek Maheshwari joins OneAssist as CEO to drive expansion and AI push

Bank of America, BoA

Bank of America revamps leadership ranks with eye on succession race

  Since becoming CEO of Woodside in 2021, O’Neill helped complete the multibillion-dollar acquisition of BHP Group Ltd.’s petroleum unit and expand its liquefied natural gas business outside of Australia. O’Neill, who also spent more than two decades at Exxon Mobil Corp., has been a big proponent of using gas as a transition fuel to reduce global coal demand and cut emissions. 
BP has been under pressure from Elliott to improve its performance, after Auchincloss reset the company’s strategy in February by promising to refocus on oil and gas. The plan features portfolio divestments to reduce debt and improve the balance sheet, but the company has so far announced only small asset sales.
 
BP in July named Albert Manifold as chairman after the pressure from Elliott. Following that, Auchincloss said he was open to step down “were an appropriate leader identified who could accelerate delivery of BP’s strategy.”
 
While at Woodside, O’Neill brokered a takeover of a proposed US LNG plant in Louisiana and won approval to keep its oldest Australian gas export facility operating through 2070. Shares of the company have increased about 10% since she was appointed in Aug. 2021, outpacing local rivals.
 
Woodside shares fell as much as 2.6% to A$22.81 ($15.06), the lowest since Oct. 21.
 
Liz Westcott will be acting CEO of Woodside, the Australian producer said in a separate statement. 
 

More From This Section

Statue of Liberty, US-France, US France, France US, US flag, America Franch

US admits negligence in Washington helicopter plane crash that killed 67

New York

New York set to legalise medically assisted suicide with 'guardrails': Guv

Ruling

China sues Missouri after state seeks to collect on $25 bn court judgment

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Prime minister

Israeli PM approves $35 bn gas export deal to Egypt, biggest in its history

US Capitol, Senate, washington, us govt

US Senate passes $901 bn defence bill, seeks clarity on drug boat strikes

Topics : BP BP plc Chief executive officer woman ceo

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 7:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVedanta DemergerGujarat Kidney IPOParliament Winter Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBGMI Redeem CodesBS-VI Rule in DelhiInternational Travel InsurancePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon