Rifle poking from bushes: How Donald Trump escaped latest assassination bid

Former US president Donald Trump survived a suspected second assassination attempt on Sunday, just months after he narrowly escaped death at an election rally ahead of the November polls. A suspect, identified as Ryan Routh, has been arrested by officials.





The incident took place while Trump was golfing on his course in West Palm Beach, Florida. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) believes it to be an apparent assassination attempt. How did officials spot Trump's attacker? According to officials, Secret Service agents were inspecting the area for potential threats when they saw a rifle barrel poking out from bushes about 365 to 460 metres away from Trump.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said that the agents and the gunman exchanged at least four rounds of ammunition around 1:30 pm. The suspect then fled in a black Nissan car, leaving behind two backpacks.

Officials said one of the witnesses took photos of the suspect’s car and licence plate before he escaped. Bradshaw did not identify the suspect or provide a possible motive.

How was the suspect arrested?

Based on this information, an alert was sent to statewide agencies, leading sheriff's deputies in nearby Martin County to catch the suspect on I-95, about 65 kilometres from the golf course. Officials noted that, since Trump is no longer in office, they did not block off the entire golf course.

According to a report by Reuters, Trump sent an email to his supporters confirming the gunshots in his vicinity, noting that he was safe and well. A close aide of Trump said he also lauded the Secret Service for their timely response. “These people are awesome,” he reportedly said.

The White House said that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris had been informed about the incident.

In July, Trump was shot at during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania but survived with a minor injury to his right ear.