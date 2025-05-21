Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 07:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Japan's agriculture minister resigns after inappropriate remark on rice

Japan's agriculture minister resigns after inappropriate remark on rice

Eto came under fire earlier this week after saying that he never had to buy rice thanks to his supporters' gifts

Japan flag, Japan

Japan's agriculture minister said Wednesday that he has submitted his resignation over his inappropriate remark on rice that angered the public. (Photo: Bloomberg)

AP Tokyo
3 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 7:06 AM IST

Japan's agriculture minister resigned Wednesday over his inappropriate remark about buying rice as the public struggles with record high prices of the country's traditional staple food.

At a party seminar Sunday in Saga prefecture, Taku Eto said he never had to buy rice because his supporters always give him the grain as gifts.

The gaffe was seen as insensitive to the rice situation and could be further trouble for Ishiba's already struggling minority government before a national election in July.

 

I made an extremely inappropriate remark at a time when consumers are struggling with soaring rice prices, Eto told reporters after handing in his resignation at the prime minister's office. Eto said Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba accepted his resignation.

 

I thought it is not appropriate for me to stay as head just as the government needs to tackle the rice price challenges, Eto said.

Eto apologised to the people and also retracted his comment, saying he buys rice himself and was not living on rice gifts.

Ishiba said he humbly accepts criticism as he bears responsibility for Eto's appointment. Media reports say Eto's successor will be popular former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi.

Opposition parties had threatened to submit a no-confidence motion against him if Eto doesn't resign voluntarily by Wednesday afternoon.

Japanese rice demand has decreased over decades as people's diet has diversified, but rice remains a staple food and integral part of Japanese culture and history.

The shortfall started last August on panic buying following a government caution over preparedness for a major earthquake. The supply pressure eased after the autumn harvest, but a shortage and price increases hit again early this year. 

Officials have blamed the supply shortage on poor harvests due to hot weather in 2023 and higher fertilizer and other production costs, but some experts blame the government's long-term rice production policy.

The government released tons of rice from its emergency stockpile in recent weeks, but the latest agricultural ministry statistics show the release has hardly helped to ease the shortage or lower prices.

The unprecedented release from emergency rice stockpile was seen in part as an attempt to figure out distribution problems. The government has denied there is now a rice shortage, but officials say it's a mystery why rice is not reaching consumers. Some experts say it's because the shortage was so serious.

Topics : Japan Ministry Of Agriculture Agriculture

First Published: May 21 2025 | 6:33 AM IST

