Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 09:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump denies report of US approval for Ukraine's strikes inside Russia

Trump denies report of US approval for Ukraine's strikes inside Russia

The Wall Street Journal reported that the Trump administration had removed a key restriction on Ukraine's use of certain long-range missiles supplied by Western allies

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump has denied claims that Washington approved Ukraine’s use of long-range missiles to strike Russian targets (Photo:PTI)

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 9:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) dismissed a Wall Street Journal report claiming that Washington had authorised Ukraine to carry out missile strikes deep within Russian territory, distancing itself from Kyiv’s attacks using British long-range missiles that targeted Russian military installations.
 
Trump was responding to the report that had pointed out that the US could restrict Ukraine’s use of the British-supplied Storm Shadow cruise missiles, as they rely on American data.

What did Trump say?

 
“The Wall Street Journal story on the USA’s approval of Ukraine being allowed to use long range missiles deep into Russia is FAKE NEWS!” Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.
 
 
“The US has nothing to do with those missiles, wherever they may come from, or what Ukraine does with them,” he added.

Ukraine confirms strike on Russian facility

 
Ukraine’s General Staff said on Tuesday that it had used air-launched Storm Shadow missiles to hit a chemical plant in Russia’s Bryansk region. The plant, it said, produces gunpowder, explosives, and rocket fuel used in weapons deployed against Ukraine.

Also Read

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

US imposes new sanctions on Russia's top oil firms Rosneft and Lukoil

Donald Trump, Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy

'A good compromise': Zelenskyy backs Trump's proposal to freeze war lines

Mehul Choksi

LIVE news updates: Belgian court rejects Mehul Choksi's plea against extradition

Russia-Ukraine, rescue work, building collapse, war

At least 6 dead in massive Russian drone, missile attack on Ukraine

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump puts meeting with Putin on hold, says it would be 'waste of time'

Report says restrictions lifted on Ukraine’s long-range missiles

 
According to the Wall Street Journal, the Trump administration had removed a crucial restriction on Ukraine’s use of certain long-range missiles supplied by Western allies.
 
The publication cited two anonymous US officials who said that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (Nato's) top commander, General Alexus Grynkewich, also head of the US European Command, had recently assumed authority for supporting such attacks from US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Policy shift from the Biden administration

 
The report noted that former president Joe Biden had permitted Ukraine to use Storm Shadow and US-made Atacms missiles against targets within Russia towards the end of his tenure. After Trump took office, however, the Pentagon introduced a review process to assess cross-border strikes involving US missiles or foreign weapons reliant on American targeting data.
 
Under this system, the defence secretary had the final authority to approve the use of Western long-range weapons by Ukraine to hit targets in Russia. No such strikes were authorised until recently, when that power was reportedly returned to the European Command.

Russia-Ukraine conflict

 
Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, describing it as an operation aimed at countering Kyiv’s westward alignment and what Moscow views as Nato’s eastward expansion. Kyiv and its European partners have denounced the invasion as an imperial-style land grab.
 

More From This Section

Tesla, Tesla Inc

Tesla profit tumbles 31% despite record sales of EVs as costs rise

university of Virginia

University of Virginia signs deal with Trump admin, secures federal funding

Demolition of a section of the East Wing of the White House, during construction on the new ballroom extension of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025

Trump planning to demolish White House East Wing to build new ballroom

Elon musk, musk, Elon

Samsung now taking bigger role in making Tesla chips, says Elon Musk

The Louvre

Louvre director acknowledges failure, offers to resign after jewel heist

Topics : Donald Trump Russia Ukraine USA BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayIndia v Australia 2nd ODI LIVE ScoreRealme GT8 Series LaunchH-1B Visa FeeGold-Silver Price TodayBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon