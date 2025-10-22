Wednesday, October 22, 2025 | 04:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
'A good compromise': Zelenskyy backs Trump's proposal to freeze war lines

'A good compromise': Zelenskyy backs Trump's proposal to freeze war lines

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy supports Trump's idea to freeze current war lines, but doubts Russian President Vladimir Putin will agree

US President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House in Washington. (Photo/PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 4:57 PM IST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday expressed support for a proposal by US President Donald Trump to freeze the current front lines in the Russia-Ukraine war, calling it “a good compromise". However, Zelenskyy added that he doubts Russian President Vladimir Putin would agree.
 
During a brief visit to Oslo, Zelenskyy said Trump suggested, “Stay where we stay and begin conversation."
 
“I think that was a good compromise, but I’m not sure that Putin will support it, and I said it to the president," he added.
 
Trump has called for both sides to halt fighting and begin talks based on existing positions held by Ukrainian and Russian forces. His remarks come as international efforts to end the war appear to be stalling again.
 
 

Trump delays summit with Putin

 
On Tuesday, Trump announced he was postponing a planned summit with Putin in Budapest, saying he did not want a “wasted" meeting. The postponement followed a Monday call between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"I don't want to have a wasted meeting," Trump said. "I don't want to have a waste of time -- so we'll see what happens."     
 

Ukraine seeks more support from the US

 
Zelenskyy has been pushing the US to supply long-range Tomahawk missiles, though Trump has remained non-committal.
 
"We need to end this war, and only pressure will lead to peace," Zelenskyy said on Tuesday in a Telegram post.
 
He noted that Putin returned to diplomatic talks and called Trump last week when the possibility of Tomahawk missiles emerged. 
 
Zelenskyy added, "As soon as the pressure eased a little, the Russians began to try to drop diplomacy, postpone the dialogue."
 
Trump is expected to meet Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte at the White House on Wednesday. Nato has been coordinating weapons deliveries to Ukraine, many purchased from the US by Canada and European nations. A Coalition of the Willing meeting, consisting of 35 countries supporting Ukraine, is scheduled in London on Friday.     
 

Russia launches drone, missile attacks

 
On Wednesday (local time), Russia launched a large-scale drone and missile attack across Ukraine, killing at least six people, Associated Press reported.
 
Ukraine's Energy Minister Svitlana Grynchuk said the overnight assault targeted energy infrastructure, part of Russia’s effort to cripple Ukraine ahead of winter. Kyiv administration head Tymur Tkachenko said at least 18 people were injured.
 
The attacks caused widespread emergency power blackouts, the energy ministry added. Repairs were underway, with electricity expected to be restored where possible.
 

Zelenskyy urges global action against Russia

 
Zelenskyy called on the EU, the US and G7 nations to take stronger steps to sanction Russia.
 
"It is very important that the world does not remain silent now and that there is a united response to Russia's treacherous strikes," he said.
 
Meanwhile, Ukraine's Army General Staff reported striking a chemical plant in Russia's Bryansk region late Tuesday using Storm Shadow missiles. The plant is a critical part of Russia’s military-industrial complex, producing gunpowder, explosives, missile fuel and ammunition.
 
(With agency inputs)

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

