Donald Trump hits EU, Mexico goods with 30% tariff effective Aug 1

Donald Trump hits EU, Mexico goods with 30% tariff effective Aug 1

The EU had hoped to reach a comprehensive trade agreement with the US for the 27-country bloc

US President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump on Saturday announced he's levying tariffs of 30 per cent against the European Union and Mexico.

Trump announced the tariffs on two of the United States' biggest trade partners in letters posted to his social media account.

In his letter to Mexico's leader, Trump acknowledged that the country has been helpful in stemming the flow of undocumented migrants and fentanyl into the United States.

But he said the country has not done enough to stop North America from turning into a Narco-Trafficking Playground.

Topics : Donald Trump European Union Trump tariffs US mexico

First Published: Jul 12 2025 | 6:35 PM IST


