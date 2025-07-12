Saturday, July 12, 2025 | 03:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Russian drone, missile strikes kill at least 2, injure over 14 in Ukraine

Russian drone, missile strikes kill at least 2, injure over 14 in Ukraine

Two people died and 14 were wounded when Russian forces attacked the Bukovina area in the Chernivtsi region of southwestern Ukraine with four drones and a missile

Firefighters work in a destroyed apartment building after a Russian attack in Kyiv

A drone attack in Ukraine's western Lviv region wounded six people, regional Governor Maksym Kozytskyi said | AP/PTI

AP Kyiv
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

At least two people were killed overnight into Saturday as Russia continued to pound Ukraine with hundreds of drones as part of a stepped-up bombing campaign that has further dampened hopes for a breakthrough in efforts to end the more than three-year-old war.

Two people died and 14 were wounded when Russian forces attacked the Bukovina area in the Chernivtsi region of southwestern Ukraine with four drones and a missile, regional Governor Ruslan Zaparaniuk said on Saturday. He said that the two people died due to falling debris from a drone.

A drone attack in Ukraine's western Lviv region wounded six people, regional Governor Maksym Kozytskyi said.

 

Three people were wounded in Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine when the city was hit by eight drones and two missiles, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

Russia fired 597 drones and decoys, along with 26 cruise missiles, into Ukraine overnight into Saturday, Ukraine's air force said. Of these, 319 drones and 25 cruise missiles were shot down, and 258 decoy drones were lost, likely having been electronically jammed.

Russia has been stepping up its long-range attacks on Ukrainian cities. Earlier this week, Russia fired more than 700 attack and decoy drones at Ukraine overnight, topping previous nightly barrages for the third time in two weeks and targeting Lutsk near the border with Poland in western Ukraine, a region that is a crucial hub for receiving foreign military aid.

Poland's air force scrambled fighter jets in areas bordering Ukraine, Polish officials said.

Russia's intensifying long-range attacks have coincided with a concerted Russian effort to break through parts of the roughly 1,000-kilometre front line, where Ukrainian troops are under severe pressure.

Russia's Defence Ministry said it shot down 33 Ukrainian drones overnight into Saturday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 12 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

