Trump says MAGA supporters 'more in love than ever' amid West Asia conflict

Trump says MAGA supporters 'more in love than ever' amid West Asia conflict

Trump made these remarks while downplaying the notion that his supporters are cooling on him as uncertainty looms on whether the US will strike Iran as tensions escalate in West Asia

A 3D printed miniature model of U.S. President Donald Trump, Israel and Iran flags are seen in this illustration

While Trump has shifted stance as tensions grow between Israel and Iran, he has not changed his stance on the fact that Iran cannot have nuclear weapons | (Photo: Reuters)

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) claimed that his supporters love him more than the election time, when he had a landslide victory in November 2024.
 
Trump made these remarks as he downplayed any notion that his supporters are cooling on him as uncertainty looms on whether he will order a US strike on Iran as tensions flare up in West Asia, Associated Press reported.
 
Addressing a rift between some of his most vocal Make America Great Again (MAGA) backers and national security conservatives, Trump said, “My supporters are more in love with me today, and I’m more in love with them, more than they even were at election time where we had a total landslide.” He went on to say, “I may have some people that are a little bit unhappy now, but I have some people that are very happy, and I have people outside of the base that can’t believe that this is happening, they're so happy.”
 
 
A Bloomberg report suggests that the US is preparing for a possible strike on Iran in the coming days as the Israel-Iran conflict enters its seventh day. In exchange with reporters at the White House, Trump said, “I may do it, I may not do it, adding “nobody knows what I’m going to do.” Trump is being called out by some of his longtime defenders of the America First mantra for weighing a greater US role in the conflict between Israel and Iran after a week of deadly strikes and counterstrikes.
 

Trump’s role in the Israel-Iran conflict

 
Previously, Trump called for diplomatic talks to reach a nuclear disarmament deal with Iran. However, his recent remarks show a change in stance. On Wednesday, when Trump claimed a possible strike on Iran, he said that his patience with the latter is running out. He also asked for “unconditional surrender” from Iran, adding that the US is aware of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s whereabouts. However, Trump claimed that the US won’t kill him just now.

While Trump has shifted stance as tensions grow between Israel and Iran, he has not changed his stance on the fact that Iran cannot have nuclear weapons.
 
Speaking to reporters, Trump also added that in his talks with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he told them (Israeli military) to “keep going”.
 
Since Israel launched ‘Operation Rising Lion’ on June 13, at least 224 Iranians have been killed due to Israeli strikes. Iran, on the other hand, has fired 400 ballistic missiles and hundreds of drones at Israel, killing 24 people and injuring more than 800.
 

Topics : Donald Trump Israel Iran Conflict US Iran tensions BS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

