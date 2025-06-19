Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 10:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Pakistan signs $1 bn syndicated financing deal for 5 years amid crisis

Pakistan signs $1 bn syndicated financing deal for 5 years amid crisis

The Dubai Islamic Bank acted as the Sole Islamic Global Coordinator while Standard Chartered Bank is the Mandated Lead Arranger and Book-runners, a finance ministry statement said

pakistan Flag

Pakistan signed a five-year long-term syndicated financing facility for $1 billion, indicating strong support from leading financiers. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Islamabad
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan signed a five-year long-term syndicated financing facility for $1 billion, indicating strong support from leading financiers amid the country's ongoing economic crisis.

The Dubai Islamic Bank acted as the Sole Islamic Global Coordinator while Standard Chartered Bank is the Mandated Lead Arranger and Book-runners, a finance ministry statement said on Wednesday.

Other financiers include Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank as the Mandated Lead Arranger and Sharjah Islamic Bank, Ajman Bank and HBL as Arrangers, it said.

The Ministry of Finance has signed a syndicated term finance facility of $1,000 million partially guaranteed by a policy-based guarantee of the ADB (Asian Development Bank) programme Improved Resource Mobilisation and Utilisation Reform', said the statement. 

 

The facility is a landmark transaction for the Government of Pakistan that demonstrates strong support from leading financiers in the region. This is a five-year multi-tranche facility including both Islamic and conventional tranches, it said.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Asim Munir

Trump hosts Pak's Asim Munir after latter seeks Nobel prize for him

Image via Shutterstock

Terrorists blow up key gas pipeline in Pakistan's Lakki Marwat district

Balochistan

Bomb blast derails six coaches of Jaffar Express in Pakistan's Sindh

pakistan Flag

Bomb blast derails six coaches of Jaffar Express train in Pakistan

Pahalgam Security, Pahalgam, terrorist attack

International watchdog FATF condemns Pahalgam attack, vows tighter scrutiny

The ministry said the Islamic facility was structured to be fully compliant with AAOIFI standards, accounting for 89 per cent of the total financing amount, with the remaining 11 per cent from conventional financing.

AAOIFI standards are a set of guidelines developed by the Accounting and Auditing Organisation for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI) and aim to ensure that Islamic finance practices adhere to Sharia principles and provide a framework for consistent and reliable financial reporting.

The transaction was also the first facility supported by ADB's policy-based guarantee linked to policy reform measures undertaken by an ADB member country, i.e Pakistan, it read.

It further said the ADB programme was designed to support Pakistan in building long-term fiscal resilience and stability and encouraged Pakistan's re-entry into international commercial markets, with significant interest from Middle Eastern banks.

The ministry said the government successfully entered the Middle Eastern financial market after nearly two and a half years, indicating the renewed trust of the market in the fiscal stability and the overall improvement in the macroeconomic indicators of Pakistan.

This transaction also marks the beginning of a new partnership of the Government of Pakistan with Middle Eastern banks, it added.

Meanwhile, Khurram Schehzad, adviser to the finance minister, said on X: Pakistan secures USD 1 billion landmark financing with ADB-backed guarantee and strong Middle Eastern banks' support.

Earlier this month, the Philippines-based bank approved a USD 800 million programme to strengthen fiscal sustainability and improve public financial management in Pakistan.

Pakistan narrowly avoided default in 2023-24 with the help of the International Monetary Fund, but worked to stabilise its economy with good results during the last year.

In the first 11 months of the current fiscal year ending on June 30, it showed a USD 1.8 billion current account surplus, which has won the confidence of the lenders.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

A 3D printed miniature model of U.S. President Donald Trump, Israel and Iran flags are seen in this illustration

Trump hints at Iran strike as West Asia conflict enters seventh day

US President Donald Trump, US Fed Chain Jerome Powell

Trump calls Jerome Powell 'real dummy', 'worst' as Fed holds rates steady

Jerome Powell

'Someone has to pay': Fed chair warns on tariffs as inflation risks grow

middle east, Israel, Iran

IDF warns people to evacuate area around Iran's Arak heavy water reactor

Boeing, Boeing 737 max

Families of 737 crash victims urge US judge to reject Boeing deal

Topics : Pakistan loan Economic Crisis

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDividend TodayPremier League 2025 ScheduleLatest News LIVEOswal Pumps IPOAgniveer GD Admit Card 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon