Donald Trump names fossil fuel executive Chris Wright as energy secretary

Donald Trump names fossil fuel executive Chris Wright as energy secretary

Wright has been one of the industry's loudest voices against efforts to fight climate change and could give fossil fuels a boost

Last Updated : Nov 17 2024 | 7:47 AM IST

President-elect Donald Trump has selected Chris Wright, a campaign donor and fossil fuel executive, to serve as energy secretary in a second Trump administration.

Wright, CEO of Denver-based Liberty Energy, is a vocal advocate of oil and gas development, including fracking, a key pillar of Trump's quest to achieve US "energy dominance" in the global market.

Wright has won support from influential conservatives, including oil and gas tycoon Harold Hamm. Hamm, executive chairman of Oklahoma-based Continental Resources, a major shale oil company, is a longtime Trump supporter and adviser who played a key role on energy issues in Trump's first term.

Hamm helped organise an event at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in April where Trump reportedly asked industry leaders and lobbyists to donate $1 billion to Trump's campaign, with the expectation that Trump would curtail environmental regulations if re-elected.

Wright has been one of the industry's loudest voices against efforts to fight climate change and could give fossil fuels a boost, including quick action to end a year-long pause on natural gas export approvals by the Biden administration.

Wright has criticised what he calls a "top-down" approach to climate by liberal and left-wing groups and said the climate movement around the world is "collapsing under its own weight". 

 

 

First Published: Nov 17 2024 | 7:46 AM IST

