Donald Trump says he had good call with China's Xi, discussed trade, TikTok

Donald Trump says he had good call with China's Xi, discussed trade, TikTok

Earlier, the Chinese state media Xinhua reported that Xi and Trump spoke by phone on Friday, but did not provide any further detail

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump said on Jan. 6 that he and Xi have been communicating through representatives, expressing optimism about their relationship. Image: Bloomberg

Reuters WASHINGTON
Jan 17 2025 | 9:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said he had a good discussion on Friday with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on a number of issues, including trade, fentanyl and TikTok.
 
"The call was a very good one for both China and the U.S.A. It is my expectation that we will solve many problems together, and starting immediately. We discussed balancing Trade, Fentanyl, TikTok, and many other subjects," Trump wrote in a post on his social media platform.
 
"President Xi and I will do everything possible to make the World more peaceful and safe!" 
Earlier, the Chinese state media Xinhua reported that Xi and Trump spoke by phone on Friday, but did not provide any further detail. 
 
Trump said on Jan. 6 that he and Xi have been communicating through representatives, expressing optimism about their relationship.

Topics : Donald Trump Xi Jinping

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 9:00 PM IST

