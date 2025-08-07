Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 09:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Tim Cook gifts Trump gold-based glass plaque as Apple ups US bet

Tim Cook gifts Trump gold-based glass plaque as Apple ups US bet

Tim Cook presented the gift to Trump as he announced Apple's plan of increasing its investment in the US by $100 billion, bringing it up to $600 billion over four years

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks, as he along with U.S. President Donald Trump present Apples announcement of a $100 billion investment in U.S. manufacturing, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C.

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks, as he along with U.S. President Donald Trump present Apples announcement of a $100 billion investment in U.S. manufacturing, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C. | Photo; Reuters

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tim Cook on Wednesday (local time) presented US President Donald Trump with a one-of-a-kind glass plaque made by iPhone glass supplier Corning. Cook presented the gift to Trump as he announced Apple's plan of increasing its investment in the US by $100 billion, bringing it up to $600 billion over four years.
 
The plaque, engraved with Trump's name and the Apple logo, was made from glass produced in Kentucky and set in a 24-karat gold base from Utah. The design was created by a former US Marine Corps corporal now working at Apple.
 
"This glass comes off the Corning line. It's engraved for President Trump. It's a unique unit of one... and the base comes from Utah and is 24-karat gold," Cook said while presenting the plaque at the Oval Office.
 
 
A video of the event shared on X shows Cook placing the disc-shaped plaque on the Resolute Desk in the White House.
 

Apple pledges $100 bn more investment in US

 
During the meeting, Trump revealed that Apple would invest an additional $100 billion in US domestic manufacturing over the next four years.

Also Read

Donald Trump

Trump eyes 100% tariff on chips, firms investing in US to be exempted

Donald Trump

Trump could meet Putin as soon as next week, says White House official

Sensex, Nifty, market indices, FPI selling, US bond yields, Donald Trump, earnings season, trade policy, Reliance, HDFC Bank, monsoon, equity markets

Nifty futures fall, oil rises after US tariffs on India over Russian energy

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump says 'great progress' made in envoy Witkoff's meeting with Putin

Manila: President Donald Trump, right, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands during a bilateral meeting at the ASEAN Summit at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017

Trump imposes additional 25% tariff on India for purchasing Russian oil

 
As part of this initiative, Apple plans to invest $2.5 billion in Corning Inc., marking the first time that all cover glass for iPhones and Apple Watches will be made domestically at Corning’s Kentucky plant.
 
The investment is seen as Apple’s effort to align with the “Made in US” push amid ongoing tariff pressures.
 

India-US tensions shadow Apple’s export gains

 
The announcement also comes against the backdrop of rising trade tensions between Washington and New Delhi. On August 1, Trump increased tariffs on Indian goods by an additional 25 per cent, taking the total to 50 per cent. He also warned of penalties for India’s continued oil trade with Russia.
 
Business Standard previously reported that Apple exported iPhones worth $6 billion from India in April–June 2025, an 82 per cent year-on-year increase. India also recorded its highest-ever smartphone exports in the first quarter of FY26, with Apple accounting for 78 per cent of the total.
 
Despite these gains, Apple may face headwinds. During its recent earnings call, Cook warned that the company could take a $1.1 billion hit in the fourth quarter due to the new US tariffs.
 

Fiscal impact and strategic alignment

 
Apple follows an October-to-September fiscal year. Its third-quarter results showed strong growth from India and other regions. However, in light of the new tariff regime, the company’s decision to deepen US investments appears aimed at balancing operational risks with political realities.

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump admin freezes $584 mn UCLA grants, research projects at risk

wildfire

Massive California wildfire grows, becomes state's largest in 2025

Uber

Every 8 minutes: Uber sexual misconduct claims shock court records

apple, apple logo

Apple to invest $100 billion in US manufacturing amid tariff pressurepremium

White House

US to impose secondary Russia sanctions on Friday despite Putin meeting

Topics : Donald Trump Apple Inc Tim Cook Trump tariffs BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTrent Q1 Results ReviewGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesAll Time Plastics IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon