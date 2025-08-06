Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 11:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US to impose secondary Russia sanctions on Friday despite Putin meeting

US to impose secondary Russia sanctions on Friday despite Putin meeting

Witkoff met Putin for around three hours on a last-minute mission to seek a breakthrough in the 3-1/2-year war that began with Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine

White House

"The Russians are eager to continue engaging with the United States. The secondary sanctions are still expected to be implemented on Friday," the White House official said. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 11:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US envoy Steve Witkoff's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Wednesday went well, a White House official said, adding that Washington still planned to proceed with secondary sanctions on Friday. 
"The Russians are eager to continue engaging with the United States. The secondary sanctions are still expected to be implemented on Friday," the White House official said. 
Witkoff met Putin for around three hours on a last-minute mission to seek a breakthrough in the 3-1/2-year war that began with Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Trump has threatened sanctions on Moscow if no moves are made to end the war in Ukraine.
 

More From This Section

WHO, World Health Organization

WHO updates recommendations on use of antibiotics for Covid-19 patients

Crime

5 soldiers shot at US Army's Fort Stewart in Georgia, schools sealed

apple, apple logo

Apple to invest $100 billion in US manufacturing amid tariff pressure

Donald Trump, Trump

'Imminent deal' to 'oil penalty': A brief history of Trump's tariff threats

Mark Zuckerberg, Mira Murati

After Mira Murati's rejection, her cofounder turns down Zuckerberg's $1.5 bn offer

Topics : Vladimir Putin US US Russia Russia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 11:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesNSDL IPO ListingUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon