Saturday, March 01, 2025 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Donald Trump to host first crypto summit at the White House on March 7

Donald Trump to host first crypto summit at the White House on March 7

The summit will be led by venture capitalist and White House crypto czar David Sacks, and will be administered by working group executive director Bo Hines, according to White House

Donald Trump crypto

During the 2024 campaign, Trump, who had once derided crypto as a “scam,” promised to streamline regulations

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By John Harney
 
President Donald Trump will preside over the White House’s first cryptocurrency summit next Friday, further establishing his embrace of the industry. 
Trump will deliver remarks at the gathering that “will include prominent founders, CEOs, and investors from the crypto industry, as well as members of the president’s Working Group on Digital Assets,” the White House said in a statement on Friday night. 
 
The summit will be led by venture capitalist and White House crypto czar David Sacks, and will be administered by working group executive director Bo Hines, according to the statement.
 
Shortly after taking office, the president signed an executive order to create the working group from key agencies that would advise the White House on digital asset policy and evaluate the creation of a stockpile. 
 

Also Read

Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy

LIVE News: Trump, Zelenskyy fail to reach critical minerals deal after White House shouting match

Donald Trump, Volodymr Zelenskyy

Trump, Zelenskyy fail to reach minerals deal after White House clash

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

European leaders vow to support Ukraine after Oval Office clash with Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

After Oval Office blowout, Ukrainians rally around Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Kremlin, Russia, Moscow,

Russia delights in Volodymyr Zelenskyy's dressing down in Oval Office

 
The working group includes the Treasury and justice departments as well as the Securities & Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
 
During the 2024 campaign, Trump, who had once derided crypto as a “scam,” promised to streamline regulations, choose friendly figures to oversee the sector, support a stablecoin framework and establish a Bitcoin stockpile. After his election, the industry donated millions of dollars to his inaugural committee.
 
While he has not fulfilled all of those pledges, his administration’s policies and the summit itself mark a sharp departure from the Biden administration’s tough regulatory approach after the failure of FTX digital-asset exchange and other scandals. Trump has even gotten into the cryptocurrency business himself, introducing a memecoin shortly before he returned to office and supporting a project involving his sons called World Liberty Financial. 
 
“The administration is committed to providing a clear regulatory framework, enabling innovation, and protecting economic liberty,” the White House added in the statement.

More From This Section

Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State accuses China of flooding state with Fentanyl

Donald Trump, JD Vance, Volodymyr Zelenskyy

How Donald Trump, Zelenskyy's skirmish at the White House broke a deal

Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy

How Trump's Oval Office clash with Zelenskyy turned into a win for Putin

Sanjay Bhandari

Indian businessman wins UK extradition appeal over torture concerns

Bangladesh, Bangladesh Flag

Nahid Islam-led student group launches political party NCP in Bangladesh

Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump administration cryptocurrency White House

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 01 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchStock Market CrashAFG vs AUS Playing 11Latest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyMarathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas 2025Nothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon